This is the ‘cool’ of Cool Desert Nights

Two car enthusiast look at a 1968 Dodge Charger 500 at Les Schwab Show N’ Shine in Richland during Cool Desert Nights on Friday. The family friendly four day event features classic cars, street rods, and motorcycles, food, and entertainment.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Richland
Photographer and videographer Noelle Haro-Gomez captures the lives and spirit of Tri-Citians through her images and videos. She is a Tucson native and earned her Journalism and Spanish degrees from the University of Arizona before coming to the Northwest.
