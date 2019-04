Scenes from Gesa Carousel of Dreams Easter celebration Scenes from Gesa Carousel of Dreams Easter celebration in Kennewick on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from Gesa Carousel of Dreams Easter celebration in Kennewick on Saturday.

Families arrive for fifth annual Easter celebration at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on Saturday.

Over 20,000 plastic eggs were laid out on a field for the Easter egg hunt.

Other activities were available while children waited to participate in their age group for the egg hunt like meeting the

Easter bunny, face painting, riding the carousel and much more.