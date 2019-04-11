Local Events

Richland’s Hotcakes & Egg Huntin’ with Hoppy coming up at Howard Amon Park

By Tri-City Herald staff

A youngster puts a green egg in her basket during an Easter egg hunt at Columbia Point Park in Richland last April. Richland Easter egg hunt for kids at Howard Amon Park is Saturday
A youngster puts a green egg in her basket during an Easter egg hunt at Columbia Point Park in Richland last April. Richland Easter egg hunt for kids at Howard Amon Park is Saturday

Richland’s annual egg hunt is Saturday, April 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the Richland Community Center and Howard Amon Park.

Hotcakes & Egg Huntin’ with Hoppy is a family friendly event. Tickets are $2 per person and includes hotcakes, juice and coffee. For ages 3-10 years old, the ticket also includes all activities such as crafts, sidewalk chalk art and the egg hunt.

There will be separate egg hunt areas for each age group. Don’t forget to bring your own basket.

Tickets are limited. Reserve your tickets now at www.richlandparksandrec.com or visit the Richland Community Center. For more information, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/richlandparksandrec.

