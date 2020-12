Holiday Lights Holiday Lights 2020: 4274 NorthLake Dr., West Richland December 15, 2020 08:02 PM

A dazzling Christmas light show to music. More than 13,000 programable LED lights. New songs this year. Show times: Fri. and Sat. 5 to 11 p.m. Sun. through Thur. 5 to 10 p.m.. Music broadcast on 99.7 FM