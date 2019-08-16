It’s almost time for fair week, the best week of summer. Here’s your chance to start early

Taste the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Michelle Wilson, Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo media representative, talks about the iconic fair food available during the annual bi-county fair held in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michelle Wilson, Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo media representative, talks about the iconic fair food available during the annual bi-county fair held in Kennewick.

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is back, and its promising to live up to its reputation — the best week of summer.

The fair runs Tuesday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 24, but there are a couple of events associated with the summer event that get things going this Saturday.

The festivities kick off with the Grand Parade, marshaled by Rowdy Barry, at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 in downtown Kennewick. The demolition derby also is in the evening that day.

With a variety of new acts, set-ups and activities this year, expect to gain a new favorite thing to do at the fair.

What’s new

This year you can look forward to the inaugural Corn Hole Championship, which is replacing the BBQ Cook Off.

The tournament begins Saturday, Aug. 24, the last day of the fair, at 8 a.m. It costs $50 per team to participate, but first place wins $1,000.

The fair — which opens each day at 10 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m., except on Saturday, when it closes at midnight — is also introducing the Hometown Maker’s Market, a medley of shops from local businesses and artists that will be located near the main entrance.

August 22, 2018 - Fair favorite cotton candy is shown at the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo. Tri-City Herald

One such set-up is the “Sip N Shop,” which will sell beverages from a mobile bar converted from a 1970s-era horse trailer

Different pop-ups will come and go throughout each day.

Adjacent to the market, there will be live art demonstrations to watch, as well as some interactive art.

Also, for the adventurous fair-goer, there will be camel rides at Dustin’s Top Notch Camel Rides.

Visitors will also want to check out the new local food stand Doozies, which sells donut ice cream sandwiches.

But the most anticipated event this year, and every year, is the annual concert series.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, an American country rock group that has been around for 53 years, will perform Aug. 22 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

Platinum-certified Cheap Trick will be headlining the concert schedule on the fair’s first day, Aug. 20. The succeeding days will feature Dustin Lynch, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 3 Doors Down, the Guess Who and Fastlane.

Expect regular entertainment favorites, too, like hypnotist Chris Mabrey and guitar-strumming duo the Knutzen Brothers.

Derby and Rodeo

The Demolition Derby has moved to this Saturday, Aug. 17. Gates open at 4 p.m. Time trials begin at 6:30 p.m., and the races and destruction start at 7:30 p.m.

August 23, 2018 - Steven Peebles, of Redmond, Ore., scored an 81 on Martha at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick. He had the top score of the night. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The Horse Heaven Round-up rodeo opens at 7 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Saturday. The rodeo will feature Miss Rodeo America 2019, Taylor McNair. This year’s specialty act is the Cowgirl Sweethearts, who will perform every night.

Tickets

Get tickets at the gate, the fair office, the Kennewick Ranch & Home store or on the fair website.

One-day admission for adults is $15 at the door, or $12 before Aug. 20. Seniors, military and youth ages 6-12 are $5. Kids under 6 are free.

Youth ages 6-12 are $2 on kids day, Aug. 21.

Fair-goers ride on the Pharaoh at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Season passes are $48 for adults and $20 for youth and seniors.

Davis Carnival wristbands are $35 at the door, or $30 before Aug. 20. The carnival opens at noon.

Free general admission to the demolition derby, rodeo and concerts, is included with your fair admission. You can also pay to reserve a seat.

Catch a ride

Fairgoers can hitch a ride from Benton Franklin Transit, which is offering rides to and from the fairgrounds. Instead of paying $10 for parking, you can pay $1.50 each way with the transit.

The Fair/Bus Combo Ticket will let you buy both your admission and bus fare in one ticket. The package is $14 for adults and $7 for youth and seniors. Kids under 5 are free.

Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Shuttles will run every day from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. It will pick up and drop off passengers in Kennewick at Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium. Pasco stations are the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC) and 22nd Avenue Transit Center. Richland stations are Knight Street Transit Center and Tulip Lane Park and Ride.

A special return shuttle will stop in West Richland, Benton City and Prosser. It leaves once a day, at 10:30 p.m.

This year, you can order a Dial-a-Ride to be picked up or dropped off at the shuttle entrance.

The fair has no problem with ride shares, like Uber, dropping people off and picking them up at the main entrance.

August 23, 2018 - Hunter Scott of Burbank stands inside a pen Wednesday petting his 289-pound pig named Bacon at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

More details

To get a fuller look at what’s in store, go to bentonfranklinfair.com or contact the fair at 509-222-3751. Their offices recently moved from the fairgrounds to 1500 S Oak St.