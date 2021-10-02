Jaw-dropping swag. Rim-rattling dunks. Harlem Globetrotters coming to Tri-Cities

The Harlem Globetrotters are promising ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks as they bring their tour to Tri-Cities Jan. 23.

They will perform at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Ticket information is posted at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been showcasing athleticism and providing family entertainment since 1926, popularizing the jump shot and slam dunk and inventing the half-court hook shot.

The current Spread Game tour that starts Dec. 26 will include premier fan experiences that include interactions, celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans can feel like part of the show, according to an announcement of its upcoming tour.

The team, which has always considered themselves global ambassadors of goodwill, has strengthened its commitment to bring their voice to social justice conversations, according to the announcement.

