Annual Christ the King Sausage Fest is back on the menu for fall 2021 entertainment

The long-standing Richland tradition of Christ the King’s Sausage Festival is returning this fall.

The annual fundraising for Christ the King’s school will be celebrating its 45th anniversary Sept. 17-18 at 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland.

One of Tri-Cities most popular events was canceled last year for the first time in its history because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had planned on doing a drive-thru event to purchase food to-go but canceled after ongoing restrictions continued across Washington state because of high positive coronavirus cases.

The mostly outdoor festival serves its mainstay of sausage, corn on the cob, bierrocks — German stuffed rolls — and other food that is sourced from within 40 miles of the Tri-Cities.

Tradition has been that Christ the King families pick the corn each morning and students have a shucking contest.

The festival has an indoor and outdoor beer garden with live entertainment, a family-friendly carnival with 25 low-cost game booths, as well as bingo. Admission is free.

Carnival games include old-fashioned favorites like a lollipop tree, ring toss, dunk tank, fish pond and ball roll.

Most of this year’s entertainment acts still need to be determined but already K2Botay & Bram Brata, Tri-City Steel Band Association and Halau Kamakahiwaokalani (Hula), Tri-City Tappers, Ballet Folklorico Cielo de Mexico and Eastside Edge Storm are scheduled.