‘Hot Blooded’ Foreigner bringing ‘Juke Box Hero’ to Tri-Cities this fall

Foreigner is coming to the Tri-Cities Toyota Center in Kennewick in 2021. Photo by Kelly S Schweiger

Foreigner is bringing its classic hits to the Tri-Cities Toyota Center in September.

The band has racked up 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits during its more than 40-year career that started in the late ‘70s and continues into today.

Among the group’s hits are “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Hot Blooded,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The band announced Friday they are bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Sept. 22.

Tickets start at $39 and VIP packages are available at www.ForeignerOnline.com.

Tickets go on sale Aprl 23 at 10 a.m. with tickets available through ticketmaster.com and through the Toyota Center Ticket Office.

Productions Company Pepper Entertainment are asking people to follow applicable COVID safety measures. They are asking everyone to confirm that they are not feeling ill before coming to the event.