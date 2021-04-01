Reach museum in Richland back open to the public after COVID shutdown

The Reach museum is reopening for general admission for the first time in more than a year because of the COVID pandemic.

The Richland center will allow visitors starting April 2 at 50 percent capacity. An online ticket reservation system is being developed to help monitor capacity for future use.

The museum, which opened in 2014 at the west end of Columbia Park, tells stories of the region’s natural, scientific and cultural history.

Also known as the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, the museum has four permanent exhibits that examine topics such as the Manhattan Project, Hanford’s development, Ice Age Floods and the Mid-Columbia’s natural environment.

It also has a rotating community exhibit.

The museum at 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

Other days will be open by appointment only. Groups of 10 or more are asked to call ahead.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for 6 and older, military and seniors. It’s free for 5 and younger.

For more information, go to visitthereach.org, the Reach’s Facebook page or call 509-943-4100.