Mexican band sensation Grupo Firme coming to Tri-Cities

The rapidly popular Mexican musical group — with Eduin Caz, Abraham Hernandez, Johnny Caz, Joaquin Ruiz, Christian Gutierrez, Jose Rubio and Dylan Camacho — formed in Tijuana, Mexico, in 2013. Grupo Firme

One of the hottest Latin American bands is giving a single performance in Tri-Cities this fall.

Grupo Firme based in Tijuana, Mexico, will give a show in Kennewick as one of its only Northwest stops during its 2021 tour.

The seven-member band that formed in 2013 became wildly popular after its first performances went viral from YouTube cellphone posts.

A Mexican music label then signed the band to a contract and catapulted it to success. They have since had six songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Their show at the Toyota Center will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, and general sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ticket prices before fees are $49.50 and about $130, said a Toyota Center box office employee. Official tickets are only being sold through Ticketmaster.

However, third-party sales sites were advertising tickets to the Kennewick show for as much as $325 and single tickets for a Kent show on Sept. 18 for more than $800.

Their shows often sell out. The first show of their 2021 tour kicks off this weekend in Texas.