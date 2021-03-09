This former Tri-Cities singer just wowed Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Kennewick High’s 2009 valedictorian Katie Krupin, whose stage name is Halley Greg, earned a spot on NBC’s The Voice. The show aired Monday night. Chris Haston/NBC

Last night, a Kennewick native brought judge Kelly Clarkson to her feet on NBC’s The Voice.

Seattle singer Halley Greg put a spin to Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird” — bringing loud cheers from the audience and immediately gaining a spot on “Team Kelly.”

The 29-year-old Seattle artist and teacher is really 2009 Kennewick High School valedictorian, Katie Krupin. Halley Greg is her stage name.

“I’m actually stunned by what she accomplished here,” said her father, Paul Krupin. “Her lyrics strike chords with all sorts of people emotionally. The music behind her is impressive, and her voice, well, at times it may bring tears to your eyes.”

After graduating high school, she went to the University of Washington and earned a degree in education.

Along with teaching in Everett and singing in choirs and at church she began performing with rock bands in Seattle.

She finished her first solo project last September, when she released her first album “American Harlot” on Spotify.

“This represents both the elation and freedom I’ve felt in these past few years as I moved towards the things that were bringing me alive,” Greg told contributors to her Kickstart fundraiser that helped finance the album.