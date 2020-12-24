Pasco offers free online concert featuring Mattawa native on Christmas Day

Jose Iniguez

The city of Pasco and several local groups have joined with partners in Mexico to hold a live online concert on Christmas Day featuring a Mattawa native.

The concert will be shown from Cathedral Basilica of Colima, México, at 8 p.m. on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3aSMQRJ.

Tenor opera singer Jose Iniguez, president and executive director of Encanto Arts in Seattle, was raised in Mattawa and will sing along with the State of Colima Government’s Symphonic Band.

The concert will be directed by Miguel Alatorre Alvarez and feature other special guests.

The effort was a partnership between the city of Pasco, the Pasco Downtown Development Authority and the Pasco-Kennewick Rotary, along with several agencies and groups in Mexico.