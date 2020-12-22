Merry & Bright: Where to see holiday lights in Tri-Cities area

Need something to brighten your night now that the dark days of winter have arrived?

Residents throughout the Mid-Columbia are bringing cheer to their neighbors with twinkling lights and whimsical decorations this Christmas season.

In Finley, a Tow Mater truck decorated with lights and garland is accented by a half mile of red Christmas light strings along the fence and house at 70930 S. Meals Road.

Ed Robbins has kept up the tradition on his property for the last 20 years. The red lights are visible from across the Columbia River on Highway 12 when headed to Walla Walla, said Becca Robbins.

For a map and videos of great Christmas displays at several Mid-Columbia homes, go to tricityherald.com/lights.

To submit photos or videos for beautiful light displays around the Tri-Cities, go to bit.ly/tchlights.