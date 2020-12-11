Briefs: Rude Mechanicals keep tradition alive with virtual event

The Rude Mechanicals will present “A Christmas Carol” in a virtual event on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo

The Rude Mechanicals will present their annual holiday tradition, a reader’s theatre performance of “A Christmas Carol,” in a virtual event on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

In “William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol” you’ll experience Dickens’ classic tale with a new (Oliver) twist.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a wealthy theatre owner with a stingy heart, until he’s visited by his old partner Marlowe. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future become Puck (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Falstaff (the Henry V plays), and the Ghost of King Hamlet.

Benedick and Beatrice Cratchit worry about their child Tiny Tim, and other familiar characters fill out the cast in this Shakespearean adaptation of your holiday favorite, all in iambic pentameter.

This fun, family-friendly script is the brainchild of Ian Doescher, creator of the William Shakespeare’s Star Wars series.

Guests will be entertained by a fantastic group of actors, including members of The Rude Mechanicals, the Academy of Children’s Theatre and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. An optional holiday craft activity will start the evening, and will have a special hello from the playwright himself.

The cast includes: Sam Shick, Kyle Cox, Blythe Clarke, Michael Speegle, Christopher Salazar, Samantha Weakley, Mikayla Crosland, Jonathan Howell, Qiana Bates, Liana Schwan, Brianna Sacry, Nate Blanco, Miriam Kerzner and Josh Darby. Emily Richman is the director and Ellicia Elliott is production manager.

More information is available at www.rmtheatre.org. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/130593260959.

ACT performing ‘Holiday Revue’

The Academy of Children’s Theatre is presenting an online performance of a classic Holiday Revue, available for watching anytime from Dec. 7-21.

Featuring a cast of 14 youth and two adults, the show is a heartwarming and fun romp through traditions of the holidays around the world and highlighted by carol singing, performance, and storytelling.

Tickets are by donation and available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org. An add-on gift pack of a family craft activity is also available for $10 at check out.

Richland gallery seeking art for upcoming shows

DrewBoy Creative is seeking art for two upcoming shows.

The first call for art is to artists and dreamers to propose their own artistic interpretations of the color Indigo. All mediums will be accepted for consideration. This is a juried show with an award given to the artist who best captures the color Indigo in their work.

It is free to enter and the deadline is Feb. 2.

The Indigo Art Show is scheduled for Spring 2021 and will be virtual.

The second call is for art highlighting African American contributions through culture, community, and education to the Tri-Cities and beyond. This show is in honor of the late Robin Mitchell, a long time champion of the arts and pillar of leadership and light in our community.

The show will be curated by an AACCES Selection Committee. Artwork that is most representative of the African American experience in the Tri-Cities will be given preference in the selection process. This is a juried show, with awards given to artworks that best represent the spirit of the show, including a people’s choice award.

Exhibition of art is tentatively scheduled for May and June 2021.

Deadline is April 11 and is free to enter.

For details on how to submit or more information, go to drewboycreative.com.