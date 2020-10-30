Tri-City Herald Logo
Baby Groot takes root in Tri-Cities. He’s out of this galaxy

Young Groot may be a baby but he’s 8 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds.

Retired educator Larry Roberts needs a ladder to reach the top of his wooden creation of the beloved character from the Guardians of the Galaxy Part 2 movie.

“I’ve built it just to put smiles on people faces especially at this time of year with COVID, elections and everything that’s going on,” said Roberts.

It took him several months to build Young Groot using more than 5,000 small nails.

He said the movie character’s high energy, happiness and high spirit remind him of the nearly 9,000 students he helped teach as an industrial technology teacher and librarian for 30 years at Highlands Middle School in Kennewick.

Roberts welcomes anyone to come see his creation and to feel free to pose next to it for a photo.

The display, which is bolted to the wall for safety, is at 814 S. Tweedt St., off South Union Street in Kennewick.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
