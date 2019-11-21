Tri-City entertainment, events, music and theater for Nov. 22-Dec. 1

Megan Alder will perform Nov. 30 at Emerald of Siam in Richland. Courtesy photo

fri | Nov. 22

Comedy

Nick Simmons, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Bingo, 5:30 p.m., West Richland Senior Center, 616 N. 60th Ave., West Richland. Cost: $1-2 per game. Call 509-628-7404.

Nightlife

Earl Roesch Jr., 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern Pickin’ guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

The Macrotones, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz/Funk. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Winnipeg Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

sat | Nov. 23

Comedy

Nick Simmons, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Barrel Hoop Wreath Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $40. Supplies are provided. Call 509-628-7799.

Cinderella Ball and Fashion Show, 7 p.m., Kennewick Eagles, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10. A fashionable fundraiser. Guest performances by Glen Hernando & Group.

Music

Camerata Musica: Kouzov Duo, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.

Nightlife

Riverside Rhythm & Bluez, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Sui Generis/Dysfunctional Society/Pazzi Pazzi/JFKFC, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Local Alt/Indie/Punk. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

sun | Nov. 24

Misc.

Hanukkah Bazaar, 1-4 p.m., Congregation Beth Sholom, 312 Thayer Dr., Richland. Everything you need for Hanukkah: menorahs, candles, gifts. Call 509-378-2920.

Theater

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 2 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

mon | Nov. 25

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Nov. 26

Film

World Languages Film: ‘Quill’, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A Japanese documentary-like story of a yellow Labrador Retriever guide dog for the blind. Call 509-542-5531.

Music

CBC Fall Choral & Orchestra Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Exciting music by legendary and contemporary composers. Call 509-542-5531.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Nov. 27

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in. Call 509-946-9328..

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Saskatoon Blades at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10-$30.

thu | Nov. 28

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

fri | Nov. 29

Comedy

BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Bingo, 5:30 p.m., West Richland Senior Center, 616 N. 60th Ave., West Richland. Cost: $1-2 per game. Call 509-628-7404.

Nightlife

Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel-good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.

Sweet n’ Juicy, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funk from Portland. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Sports

Victoria Royals at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10-$30.

Theater

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Events at Sunset, 915 By Pass Hwy., Richland. Tickets: $15 students/seniors; $20 adults. Presented by Theatre...Not a Dying Art, a new non-profit theater in the Tri-Cities. This holiday production is a retelling of the classic 1946 movie into a 100-minute live radio play. Call 509-713-6829.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘Visit to a Small Planet’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $12 general admission. A comedy presented as a Reader’s Theatre. Call 509-943-1991.

sat | Nov. 30

Comedy

BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Black Dolly, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$30. Call 509-521-7899.

Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $5. Call 509-946-9328.

Megan Alder, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Folk from the Columbia River Gorge. Call 509-946-9328.

Misc.

Annual Toy Train Christmas,10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northern Pacific Railway Museum, 10 South Asotin Avenue, Toppenish. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 children. Model trains, decorated Christmas trees, refreshments and caboose rides to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

38th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco.

Sports

Vancouver Giants at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10-$30.

Theater

‘The Best of Bette: A Tribute to the Divine Miss M’, 7:30-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25-$50. Call 509-551-9992.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Events at Sunset, 915 By Pass Hwy., Richland. Tickets: $15 students/seniors; $20 adults. Call 509-713-6829.

‘Visit to a Small Planet’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $12 general admission. A comedy presented as a Reader’s Theatre. Call 509-943-1991.

sun | Dec. 1

Misc.

Price is Right Live!, 6 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Annual Toy Train Christmas, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northern Pacific Railway Museum, 10 South Asotin Avenue, Toppenish. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 children.

Music

WW Choral Society Concert: ‘Christmas in Cinema’, 3-4 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17 adults; $12 youth under 18. Call 509-529-6500.

Holiday Jazz with the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘The Best of Bette: A Tribute to the Divine Miss M’, 2-4 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25-$50. Call 509-551-9992.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2-3:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, 2-4 p.m., Events at Sunset, 915 By Pass Hwy., Richland. Tickets: $15 students/seniors; $20 adults. Call 509-713-6829.

‘Visit to a Small Planet’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $12 general admission. A comedy presented as a Reader’s Theatre. Call 509-943-1991.