Looking for something to do in the Tri-Cities?

fri | Nov. 15

Comedy

Darryl Lennox, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Bingo, 5:30 p.m., West Richland Senior Center, 616 N. 60th Ave., West Richland. Cost: $1-2 per game. Call 509-628-7404.

Nightlife

Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Dueling Pianos for Drama, 6-10 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15. Sing along to your favorite tunes from Broadway and pop to the oldies! 21+ event benefits Hanford Drama. Call 509-795-0203.

Liver on the River, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Newgrass from Colorado. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Frozen, Jr.’, 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Inherit the Wind’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $17 adults; $14 students, seniors, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘This Random World’, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 students and seniors; $12 adults. A touching comedy about the serendipity of life. Rated PG. Call 509-542-5531.

sat | Nov. 16

Comedy

Darryl Lennox, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

11th Annual Princess Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-2180.

Affinity at Southridge Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick. Free. Call 206-499-2673.

Annual Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 908 Dale Street, Benton City. No fees to browse.

Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Call 509-547-5918.

Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland. Free. Call 509-554-6447.

Rocket League Tournament, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Cost: $15 City of Pasco Residents, $18 Non-Residents. Call 509-545-3456.

Tri-Cities Wine Festival, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$62.

Music

Phil Wickham, 7 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Rd., Richland. This appealing blend of driving, up-tempo pop rock along with intimate worshipful moments broadcasts a rare gem that shines in all facets.

Swindler will perform Nov. 16 at Emerald of Siam in Richland. Courtesy photo

Nightlife

Paul Simon Tribute - One Trick Pony, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Swindler w/Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Psychedelic Jam Funk from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trl., Richland. Call 509-735-6418.

Sports

Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘Frozen, Jr.’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 age 12 and under.

‘Inherit the Wind’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $17 adults; $14 students, seniors, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘This Random World’, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10 students and seniors; $12 adults. Call 509-542-5531.

sun | Nov. 17

Dance

Afternoon Jazz/Swing for dancing or listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Call 509-943-9414.

Theater

Auditions for ‘The Kitchen Witches’, 6:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. A bright, zany play about two cooking show divas with different approaches to cooking. Call 509-786-2180.

‘Frozen, Jr.’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Inherit the Wind’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $17 adults; $14 students, seniors, military. Call 509-943-1991.

mon | Nov. 18

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

Auditions for ‘The Kitchen Witches’, 6:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Call 509-786-2180.

tue | Nov. 19

Dance

Casa Patas Flamenco: Raiz de 4, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $36. Call 509-529-6500.

Music

CBC Fall Concert Band Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-542-5531.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Christmas Story’, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. The holiday exploits of young Ralphie and his family are brought to life on stage in this theatrical adaptation of the beloved movie.

wed | Nov. 20

Music

Franks & Deans, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. This four-piece Las Vegas band describes itself as the world’s first "Rock ’n’ Roll Rat Pack band." Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Nov. 21

Comedy

Nick Simmons, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

CBC Jazz Night, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Featuring FreeForm and the CBC Jazz Band. Call 509-542-5531.

Talks & Readings

"Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle", 7-8 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. A presentation by Rebecca Craft. Call 509-542-5531.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical” opens Nov. 21. Courtesy Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre

Theater

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

fri | Nov. 22

Comedy

Nick Simmons, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Bingo, 5:30 p.m., West Richland Senior Center, 616 N. 60th Ave., West Richland. Cost: $1-2 per game. Call 509-628-7404.

Nightlife

Earl Roesch Jr., 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern Pickin’ Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

The Macrotones, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz/Funk. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Winnipeg Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

sat | Nov. 23

Comedy

Nick Simmons, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Barrel Hoop Wreath Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $40. Supplies are provided. Call 509-628-7799.

Cinderella Ball and Fashion Show, 7 p.m., Kennewick Eagles, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10. A fashionable fundraiser. Guest performances by Glen Hernando & Group.

Music

Camerata Musica: Kouzov Duo, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.

Nightlife

Riverside Rhythm & Bluez, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Sui Generis/Dysfunctional Society/Pazzi Pazzi/JFKFC, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Local Alt/Indie/Punk. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.

sun | Nov. 24

Misc.

Hanukkah Bazaar, 1-4 p.m., Congregation Beth Sholom, 312 Thayer Dr., Richland. Everything you need for Hanukkah: menorahs, candles, gifts. Call 509-378-2920.

Theater

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical’, 2 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$25 adults; $13-$23 seniors; $10-$15 students.