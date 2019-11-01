Comedian George Lopez is coming to Kennewick. Ticket sales started today

Comedian George Lopez is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick in January.

Tickets for his Jan. 17 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1.

Lopez has a multi-faceted career in TV, movies, stand up comedy and late-night television.

Much of his humor is based on his difficult childhood and needing to be raised by his grandmother and his Mexican-American culture.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.