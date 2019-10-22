Arts & Entertainment Halloween happenings in the Mid-Columbia

Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches & Fall Festivals

Christopherson Farm, 197616 E. Bowles Rd., Kennewick. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: Open during daylight hours, seven days per week. Free admission. Pumpkin patch, kiddie korn maze.

Country Mercantile Harvest Festival, 232 Crestloch Rd., Pasco. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: Every day 9 a.m. until dusk. Admission: $7.95 per person; $4.50 seniors and military; children 2 and under free. Pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, petting zoo, straw bale maze and more.

Hatch Patch Pumpkin Patch, 1730 Falls Rd., Pasco. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m, closed Sunday.

Jobs Nursery Pumpkin Patch, 4072 Columbia River Rd., Pasco. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hay rides on Saturdays and Sundays.

Middleton's Fall Festival, 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Rd., Pasco. Open through Nov. 3. Hours: Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors; children 2 and under free. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay ride, potato blasters and more.

Bill’s Berry Farm, 3674 N. County Line Rd., Grandview. Hours: Wednesday thru Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Admission (Friday & Saturday only): $9 age 13 and up; $7 youth, seniors and military; children 2 and under free.

Trick-or-Treat

Broadmoor Park Halloween Spooktacular, 5238 Outlet Dr., Pasco. Oct. 31. Hours: 4-7 p.m. Free and open to kids of all ages! Trick-or-Treating, refreshments, games, and prizes. Costume Contest for kids up to 12 years of age.

City of Richland Fall Carnival, Hapo Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Oct. 26. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Admission: Free. Prizes, costume contest, face painting, hay rides, games and more. Trick-or-Treat at the Parkway from 2-4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Kennewick Trick or Treat Bash, Downtown Kennewick. Oct. 31. Hours: 3-5 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail, Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland. Oct. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Hike up Badger Mountain dressed in costume for healthy goodies along the trail. After the Halloween hike, stick around to enjoy the Harvest Party, which includes games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

All Treats, No Tricks: Disney Jr. Play Date, Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Oct. 26. Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come in costume for spooky family fun and activities based on Vampirina and your favorite Disney Junior pals.

Uptown Trick-or-Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, Richland.

Haunted Fun

Pasco Jaycees Haunted Forest, Sacajawea State Park, Pasco. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Oct. 31. Hours: 7-11 p.m. Admission: $13 per person; children 5 and under free. No-scare family day on Oct. 26 from noon-3 p.m. Parking at Port of Pasco for shuttle service. Dress warmly and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Scaregrounds, Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Open Thursdays thru Sundays. Hours: Thursdays 7-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday's 7-11 p.m. Kids Day: October 26 from 1-4 p.m. Admission: $15; Kids Day tickets $5. Rated PG-13.

