Here’s your holiday bazaar roundup

Now that fall is here, it’s time to add holiday bazaars to your calendar.

Here’s a list of offerings around the Tri-Cities:

▪ Holly Daze bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Kennewick First Methodist Church, 2 Dayton St.

▪ Harvest Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Fall bazaar, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington.

▪ Fall Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Kennewick Eagles, 115 N. Fruitland.

▪ Laureate Beta Delta Annual Holiday Bazaar and Auction, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Kennewick First Lutheran Church, 415 N. Yelm St..

▪ Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Ringold Room, 888 Swift Blvd.

▪ Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 8-10 at HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd.

▪ 15th Annual Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr.

▪ Pasco Eagles Fall bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at 2829 W. Sylvester St.

▪ Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St.

▪ Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland.

▪ A Princess Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser.

To include your bazaar in our list, submit it to our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.