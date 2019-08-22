The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to Kennewick

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Oct. 8 performance of The Simon & Garfunkel story in Kennewick.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, for the Oct. 8 Kennewick performance of The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Retter & Co. Theatre at Toyota Center in Kennewick.

The concert-style production chronicles the story of folk duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their start as “Tom & Jerry” to the 1981 reunion concert that drew a 500,000-plus crowd to New York’s Central Park.

Tickets are are advertised at $90 t $251 on boxofficeticket.center.

Ticketmaster is handling Simon & Garfunkel tickets as well,but the Kennewick show had not been posted on Friday.