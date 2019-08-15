Tri-City things to do for Aug. 16-25

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick kicks off the Benton Franklin Fair concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy photo

fri | Aug. 16

Comedy

Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Film

‘Avengers: Infinity War’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

‘Dumbo’, dusk, John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World', 7:30 p.m., Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Rd., Pasco. Free. Pasco's Family Film Fridays. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Movie begins at dusk.

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m. and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown Bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-735-8584.

Grey for Days with Deify, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live entertainment, kids activities, food.

TC Latin Fusion Band, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

sat | Aug. 17

Book Signing

Romance Day - Author Meet and Greet and Book Signing, 1-3 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Come meet Blake Channels, Stella Williams and Steve Wilhelm. Call 509-946-9893.

Comedy

Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka'hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 2 p.m. and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

1940s Style Pin-Up Images at Richland Wings and Wheels, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Richland Airport, 1903 Terminal Dr., Richland. Cost: $30 plus $10 per each additional person (Price for pictures). Come out in your favorite 1940s style and get your picture taken with a warbird. Hair and makeup included in pricing. Call 509-547-4347.

Benton-Franklin Grand Parade, 10 a.m.-Noon, Downtown Kennewick. Bring your lawn chair and settle in for the show. Route info: bentonfranklinfair.com.

Benton Franklin Fair Demolition Derby, 6:30-10 p.m., Benton County fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 kids 6-12.

Mid-Columbia Ballet Garden Party, 7:30 p.m., The REACH, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Bistro Ticket: $50; Reserved seating: $75; Table Sponsor: $850. A 21 and older event. Call 509-946-5417.

Sun Down in Tri-Town, 4-8 p.m., Pasco Farmers Market, 101 S. 4th Ave., Pasco. Music, food, activities, beer garden.

WSU Garden Education Series: How to Raise Garlic, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.

Music

BluMeadows, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

The Lark and the Loon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Stop Don’t Stop / Old Friends / Stranger and Stranger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Alt rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Wabi Sabi, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Jazz Fusion. Call 509-628-0020.

sun | Aug. 18

Film

‘Phoenix, Oregon’, 2-4 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 students. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow screening. Rated R for language. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

mon | Aug. 19

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | Aug. 20

Music

Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., Benton Franklin Fair, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

ZZ Top, 7 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima. Tickets: $35-$75.

Sports

Vancouver Canadians at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.

wed | Aug. 21

Music

Dustin Lynch, 7:30 p.m., Benton Franklin Fair, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Vancouver Canadians at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.

thu | Aug. 22

Art

Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins - Hippie Van (VW Bus), 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Rd., Richland. Cost: $40. A fun, non-serious painting get together using watercolors. No experience needed (really) and all art supplies provided.

Comedy

Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7:30 p.m., Benton Franklin Fair, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Sports

Vancouver Canadians at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.

fri | Aug. 23

Comedy

Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m. and “Oasis in Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Farm to Fork Dinner, 6:30-9 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $75; $60 Wine Club members.

Nightlife

Tory North CD Release /w Illest Uminati & more, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Hip Hop. Call 509-946-9328.

The Jude Box Medley, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Gypsy Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

Marina and the Dreamboats, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

3 Doors Down, 7:30 p.m., Benton Franklin Fair, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Sports

Boise Hawks at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.

sat | Aug. 24

Comedy

Patrick Garrity, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 6-9 p.m., Memorial Aquatic Park, 1520 W Shoshone St., Pasco. All dances are taught and no partner is needed.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 2 p.m. and “Secrets of the Sun,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Prosser Beer & Whiskey Festival, 5-10 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $30-$65. Breweries, distilleries, food vendors, live music and more. Call 509-786-3177.

Music

Blue Mountain Spanish Sound, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Dave Tedeschi, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Instrumental Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

The Turbos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. High-octane rock from Ohio. Call 509-946-9328.

Strange Hotels, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Indie pop/rock band out of Portland. Call 509-628-0020.

The Guess Who featuring Fastlane, 7:30 p.m., Benton Franklin Fair, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Sports

Boise Hawks at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.

sun | Aug. 25

Talks & Readings

Bob Cornuke, 4-5 p.m., Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Get more info at C3TriCities.com. Call 509-627-2055.

Sports

Boise Hawks at Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:15 p.m., Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco.