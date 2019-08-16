From America’s Got Talent finalists to acrobats, new lineup of artists are coming to Tri-Cities

Community Concerts

America’s Got Talent finalists, genre-defying acrobats and a pop-jazz fusion band are part of the diverse lineup for the new season from Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities.

This season features acts from all across the board, likely more so than any other season, said Loren Schmid, with Community Concerts. The arts group aims to bring international entertainment to Columbia Basin venues.

The organization has been trying to add more variety to their lineups, both in type of music and in the range of performers in an effort to appeal to wider audiences.

“Every once in a while, someone, not many, will say, ‘Hey, I notice you don’t have a variety of men and women this year,’” Schmid said. “We have a mix this year.”

This season, Schmid thinks they’ve got something for everybody.

Sons of Serendip is made up of three teachers and a former lawyer. They use the harp, piano, cello and voice. Community Concerts

Here is the 2019-20 schedule:

Halcyon, a cirque du soleil-type act, features six aerialists in a tale about good and evil. Halcyon is a pioneer of “theatrical acrobatics,” which combines narrative with acrobatics and aerial artistry. The event is Sep. 17. “It’s not just people flying around, it has a story behind it, which to me makes it interesting,” Schmid said.

Arcis is an award-winning saxophone quartet from Munich. The group performs “everything from Bach to Gershwin.” The show is Oct. 25.

Tango del Cielo (a.k.a. “Tango of Heaven”) is a multimedia show headed by a concert harpist. It incorporates many Latin styles of music and dance, including the Spanish flamenco and Argentine tango. The show is Nov. 14.

The Sons of Serendip are a vocal and instrumental male quartet that does pop covers, which got them to the finals on season nine of America’s Got Talent. They perform March 24.

The season series closes with Lost Fingers, whose namesake comes from jazz legend Django Reinhardt’s two missing fingers. The group is an acoustic trio and vocalist known for blending ‘80s hits with classic jazz. They perform April 30.

A season subscription costs $45 for adults, $20 for students and $105 for families of five.

The subscription also gets you into partner venues in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, The Dalles and Medford.

Individual concert tickets are available at the door when space is available. Adults are $25 and students are $10.