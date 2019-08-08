Tri-City things to do for Aug. 9-18

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Grand Parade will kick off fair week on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Downtown Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | Aug. 9

Comedy

Joe Vespaziani, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Film

‘Aquaman’, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m. and “Oasis in Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Shazam’, dusk, John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Misc.

Star Party, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Tri-City Astronomy Club hosts an evening star party at the Reach Museum. Members bring their telescopes and their passion for astronomy to share with the public! Come expand your universe! Call 509-627-3598.

Nightlife

El Dub / Andrew Duhon, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae, Funk, Hip Hop, Soul. Call 509-946-9328.

Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free admission. Call 509-628-0020.

The Graduates, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Simon & Garfunkel covers. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Farm-City Pro Rodeo, 7:45 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $17-$20.

sat | Aug. 10

Art

Local Artist Demonstration - Gail Roadhouse, noon-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-579-5442.

Comedy

Joe Vespaziani, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 2 p.m. and “Secrets of the Sun,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-Cities Michelada Music Festival, 1-9 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland. Free. A fun-filled day for the entire family. Experience a piece of Latin tradition with live music and food. Beer garden for 21 and over.

Wine Blending Class, 4-7 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Cost: $75. Call 509-786-2097.

Music

Eddie Manzanares, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Charming Liars/Perfect by Tomorrow, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Alt Rock from the UK. Call 509-946-9328.

Ivy Wood, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Alt Rock from LA. Call 509-946-9328.

The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free admission. Call 509-628-0020.

Sugar Ray, 9 p.m., Umatilla County Fair, 1705 E Airport Rd., Hermiston.

Zilliox, 6-8:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Trip hop. Call 509-491-3400.

Sports

Farm-City Pro Rodeo, 7:45 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $17-$20.

sun | Aug. 11

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

Food & Wine Pairing w/ Nate Mitchell, 1-3 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $45; $40 members. Call 509-588-6082.

mon | Aug. 12

Music

Music in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Irrigon Marina Park, Highway 730, Irrigon. Free. Featuring Cale Moon. Call 541-720-1289.

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Aug. 13

Talks & Readings

Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.

Theater

Afterglow Drag Show, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $5. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Aug. 14

Film

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, 10 a.m.-noon, Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission & popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Misc.

Bunco Night, 6-8 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Cost: $5 for the Kitty. Email hcoffice@hamiltoncellars.com to reserve your seat. Call 509-628-8227.

Music

Stompin’ Ground, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Aug. 15

Art

Painting Scarves with Alcohol Inks - with Chris Blevins, 6-8 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $49. All supplies are provided.

Comedy

Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

fri | Aug. 16

Comedy

Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Film

‘Avengers: Infinity War’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

‘Dumbo’, dusk, John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World', 7:30 p.m., Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Rd., Pasco. Free. Pasco's Family Film Fridays. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Movie begins at dusk.

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m. and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown Bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-735-8584.

Grey for Days with Deify, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live entertainment, kids activities, food.

TC Latin Fusion Band, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

sat | Aug. 17

Comedy

Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka'hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 2 p.m. and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

1940s Style Pin-Up Images at Richland Wings and Wheels, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Richland Airport, 1903 Terminal Dr., Richland. Cost: $30 plus $10 per each additional person (Price for pictures). Come out in your favorite 1940s style and get your picture taken with a warbird. Hair and makeup included in pricing. Call 509-547-4347.

Benton-Franklin Grand Parade, 10 a.m.-Noon, Downtown Kennewick. Bring your lawn chair and settle in for the show. Route info: bentonfranklinfair.com.

Benton Franklin Fair Demolition Derby, 6:30-10 p.m., Benton County fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 kids 6-12.

Mid-Columbia Ballet Garden Party, 7:30 p.m., The REACH, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Bistro Ticket: $50; Reserved seating: $75; Table Sponsor: $850. A 21 and older event. Call 509-946-5417.

Sun Down in Tri-Town, 4-8 p.m., Pasco Farmers Market, 101 S. 4th Ave., Pasco. Music, food, activities, beer garden.

WSU Garden Education Series: How to Raise Garlic, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.

Music

BluMeadows, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

The Lark and the Loon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Stop Don’t Stop / Old Friends / Stranger and Stranger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Alt rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Wabi Sabi, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Jazz Fusion. Call 509-628-0020.

sun | Aug. 18

Film

‘Phoenix, Oregon’, 2-4 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 students. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow screening. Rated R for language. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.