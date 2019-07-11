Tri-City things to do for July 12-21

Why it’s okay to not understand contemporary art Every two years, the Venice Biennale art fair celebrates the kind of contemporary art that sometimes also looks like trash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every two years, the Venice Biennale art fair celebrates the kind of contemporary art that sometimes also looks like trash.

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | Jul 12

Art

‘The Woman Work: All-Women Art Show’, 6-9 p.m., Confluent/DrewBoy Creative, 285 Williams Blvd. Free but a donation of $4 is suggested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Comedy

Rich Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

‘Back to the Future’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

‘Captain Marvel’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m. and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, 6-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Star Party, 8-11:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Hosted by Tri-City Astronomy Club. Members bring their telescopes and their passion for astronomy to share with the public! Call 509-627-3598.

Nightlife

Band of Comerados, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrassical Folklore from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.

Brit Floyd, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Latin Fusion from Seattle. Call 509-628-0020.

Jill Cohn, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

sat | Jul 13

Comedy

Comedy & Vino Night, 6-10 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $30. Portland comedians Susan Rice and Seth Johnston. Also featuring music by Ruben & Robbie on the rocks. Call 509-588-8800.

Rich Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

DBC Film Festival, 6-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. Free but a donation of $4 is suggested.

Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m. and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

First Responders Appreciation BBQ, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Richland Masonic Lodge, 412 Thayer Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8701.

Rise & Shine Car Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Games, food, entertainment, and lots of cool cars.

Disney’s Descendants 3 Event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free.

Music

Jack Jones, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

45th Street Brass Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funk/Soul/Brass from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Beck, 6 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Rd. Northwest, George. Tickets: $39.50-$200.50.

Camp Crush, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. New Wave rock from Portland. Call 509-628-0020.

Dennis Clause, 6-8:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Hannah Evans with John Crigler, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz/Pop. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

sun | Jul 14

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Film

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, noon-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Bastille Day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Live music and festivities!

mon | Jul 15

Music

Music in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Irrigon Marina Park, Highway 730, Irrigon. Free. Featuring Martin Gerschwitz. Call 541-720-1289.

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | Jul 16

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Jul 17

Music

Black Rose Concept, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Jul 18

Comedy

Dougie Almeida, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Jeff Peterson, 5-6:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-7221.

VooDoo Alley, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.

fri | Jul 19

Comedy

Dougie Almeida, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 6-9 p.m., Memorial Aquatic Park, 1520 W Shoshone St., Pasco. All dances are taught and no partner is needed.

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Film

Benton City Summer Movies in the Park: ‘Captain Marvel’, 7:30 p.m., Benton City City Park, 806 Dale Ave., Benton City. Free. Open seating begins at 7:30pm. Movie starts at sundown. Seating is on the grass. Low-back lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Popcorn, candy and soda are available for purchase. Call 509-588-3322.

‘Coco’, 7:30 p.m., 1520 W Shoshone St., Pasco. Free. Pasco’s Family Film Fridays. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Movie begins at dusk.

‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m. and “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

Bobby Patterson Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Blues night! Call 509-946-9328.

Café Blanco, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

Pigs on the Wing, 6:30-11 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Part Four of the Uptown Sound Series. Call 509-578-1228.

sat | Jul 20

Art

Art Opening Featuring Leo Bowman, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $10 Tasting Fees, $5 and $7 glass pours. Call 509-588-3155.

Comedy

Dougie Almeida, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, Apollo 11 Anniversary, noon, CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

3rd Annual Pasco Chamber Crawdad Boil, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Port of Pasco, 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $25/all you can eat; $10/Children under 14. A delicious all-you-can-eat Crawdad Boil with corn, potatoes, sausage, Zydeco music, plus jambalaya and cornbread, and a beer & wine garden!

Geeks Who Drink "Friends" Theme Quiz, noon.-2:30 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $5 to play. The usual Geeks Who Drink rules apply. Call 509-946-9328.

Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala, 6-10 p.m., Historic Downtown Prosser, 702 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15. Fine art, pottery, woodworking, glass art and reclaimed whimsy. Live music, food trucks and more! Call 509-786-3177.

Sidewalk Astronomy - Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of first lunar landing! Call 509-627-3598.

Sundown in Tri-Town, 2-8 p.m., Pasco Farmers Market, S. 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Live music, food, vendors, booths, activities. Beer garden for 21+.

Music

Jeff Peterson, 10 a.m.-noon, Downtown Pasco, 110 S 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.

BluMeadows, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

All Things Considered, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Alt/Rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Jack Jones, 6-8:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Guitar. Call 509-491-3400.

Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Southern Pickin’ Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

sun | Jul 21

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.