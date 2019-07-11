Arts & Entertainment Entertainment roundup: CBC is bringing the musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ to their stage

CBC’s Summer Showcase is staging a musical production of “Mamma Mia!” at the outdoor amphitheater starting July 18.

The showcase puts on one show every summer, and the performers are a mix of community members and students.

This year’s play, “Mamma Mia!,” uses songs from ABBA to tell the story of a soon-to-be bride who wants to find out who her father is before her wedding.

The show runs July 18-20 and 25-27 at the Diane C. Hoch Outdoor Stage.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors, and $5 for children up to 12 years old. You can buy them online, at the door, at the CBC Arts Center or by calling 509-542-5531.

Popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament taking over Richland this weekend

The fourth annual See3Slam three-on-three basketball tournament is Saturday and Sunday in Richland.

Pre-game festivities start Friday evening, with food vendors serving up treats in John Dam Plaza and the movie “Captain Marvel” playing on an inflatable screen at dusk.

A stretch of George Washington Way near John Dam Plaza will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday for the event.

Drivers will be detoured; businesses in the area will remain open.

People participating in the event should park at city hall, the federal building or the parking lot at Jadwin Avenue and Lee Boulevard.

Play starts at 8 a.m. both days. Pancake breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. both days.

Slick Watts, a Seattle Supersonic legend, will be on hand for questions and demonstrations.

On Saturday, a Pink Floyd tribute band will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to see3slam.com.

DBC presents Art Weekend in Richland

DrewBoy Creative is presenting an Art Weekend with an art show and film festival.

▪ DrewBoy Creative presents its first ever all-women show ‘The Woman Work: All-Women Art Show’ on Friday, July 12.

The show runs 6 to 9 pm at Confluent/DrewBoy Creative, 285 Williams Blvd.

This juried show celebrates female artists in the community and their work.

▪ DrewBoy Creative’s 2nd annual film festival is Saturday, July 13.

The DBC Film Festival runs 6 to 9 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.

The festival will feature 12 films by local film makers and 11 films from national and international film makers and will include a short documentary filmed in the region titled “So Close to America: Farmworker Realities in the Days of Trump and Beyond” by Peter Carrs.

The festival is sponsored by Prohibition Glass, Gravis Law, PLLC, and Focal Point Marketing.

Admission is free for each event, but a donation of $4 is suggested.

For more information, go to drewboycreative.com.

How tough are you? Renegade Rage will help you find out

The obstacle course mud run Renegade Rage is Saturday in Pasco.

The event offers a small family-sized course, plus 5K and 10K courses for adults.

The event is in its sixth year at Hanses Farms, 2720 W. Sagemoor Road. Along with the races, vendor booths, food, games and a beer garden are planned.

Cost ranges from $5 for spectators to $89 for elite competitive racers.

For details or to sign up, go to renegaderage.com.

Drink for a good cause July 12 at Uptown Theatre

A “Drinks for Drinks” event to raise money for Charity Water is July 12 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.

The theater and EastLake Tri-Cities are coordinating the fun, which includes beer, wine and gourmet food truck fare.

The night also.will feature live music on two sound stages by incredible local talent, a live podcast recording with Vanilla Sunday, games, a silent auction and more.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at drinksfordrinks.com.

This is a 21 and older event.

Charity Water helps bring clean, safe drinking water to communities in developing countries.

Uptown Theatre is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.

Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala set July 20

The 16th annual Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala is July 20 in downtown.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and includes wine tasting, food and works by artisans from the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets are $15 and include entry, a commemorative logo glass and two scrip for wine or beer.

Additional scrip and food will be available to buy during the event, which is for people 21 and older.

Tickets are available at tourprosser.com and Sixth Street Art & Gift Gallery in Prosser.

