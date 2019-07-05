Drums Along the Columbia planned July 8

Final practice for Drums Along the Columbia event at Lampson Stadium Charles Frost, executive director of Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps, tells about the group's history as they get in the final day of practice for the July 5, 2016, Drums Along the Columbia event at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charles Frost, executive director of Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps, tells about the group's history as they get in the final day of practice for the July 5, 2016, Drums Along the Columbia event at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.

Some of the nation’s best drum and bugle corps will gather in Pasco on July 8 for Drums Along the Columbia.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A stop on Drum Corps International’s Summer Music Games Tour, the event will feature several of the world’s top drum and bugle corps.

The Tri-Cities’ own Columbians will be among them.

Other groups set to perform are Battalion from Salt Lake City, eighteen-time DCI World Champion Blue Devils from Concord, Calif., Blue Knights from Denver, Colo., Cascades from Seattle, Genesis from Austin, Texas; Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, Calif., and Troopers from Casper, Wyo.

Concessions and memorabilia will be sold.

General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door, reserved seating is $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and a family rate also is available.

Advance tickets are available at drumsalongthecolumbia.org and at Ted Brown Music, Adventures Underground and Music Unlimited.

BBQ & Blues Music Festival comes to Pasco

An all-ages BBQ and Blues Music Festival is coming to Pasco on July 6.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel & Convention Center, 2525 N 20th Ave, Pasco.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by Franco Paletta and The Stingers from Portland, Ore. Big Llou Johnson, the 2013 Blues Music Award Winner, will perform at 8:30 p.m.

The barbecue will feature barrel pit smoked tri-tip, pork ribs, housemade bratwurst, pulled chicken sliders, grilled shrimp, plus all the traditional barbecue sides and fixings.

General admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the door, VIP seating is $45 in advance and $50 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at eventspasco.com.

Gesa Carousel of Dreams present Summer Fun Nights

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams and Kennewick Irrigation District have partnered to present Summer Fun Nights each Monday through Aug. 26.

Each event runs 4-7 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Boulevard in Kennewick. Activities will vary each week and will include carousel rides, balloon animal sculpture, visits from favorite movie princesses, face painting, arts & crafts, indoor inflatables and other fun surprises, a news release said.

Each week there will be 2-3 free activities in which the entire family can participate. Additional activities, including carousel rides are offered at discounted prices.

Celebrate the Year of Indigenous Languages at Whitman Mission National Historic Site

Whitman Mission National Historic Site will celebrate the Year of Indigenous Languages on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Cayuse Nez Perce and Chinook jargon and sign language and enjoy speakers, ranger guided walks, children’s activities and a Junior Ranger plant identification game.

Whitman Mission National Historic Site is at 328 Whitman Mission Road.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, or visit www.nps.gov/whmi.

