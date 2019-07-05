Tri-City things to do for July 5-14

Final practice for Drums Along the Columbia event at Lampson Stadium Charles Frost, executive director of Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps, tells about the group's history as they get in the final day of practice for the July 5, 2016, Drums Along the Columbia event at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charles Frost, executive director of Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps, tells about the group's history as they get in the final day of practice for the July 5, 2016, Drums Along the Columbia event at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.

fri | Jul 5

Comedy

Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m. and “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Jack Maybe Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-628-0020.

sat | Jul 6

Art

Art Opening Featuring Claire Hastings, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $10 Tasting Fee, $5 and $7 glass pours. Meet the artist, enjoy a glass of wine while you enjoy her work. Call 509-588-3155.

Comedy

Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m. and “The Life of Trees,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-Cities Camaro Club: Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free. All makes, models, years of cool cars are welcome. Call 509-308-0222.

Music

Coyote Kings w/Tiphony Dame, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

BBQ & Blues Music Festival, 5:30-10 p.m., Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 2525 N 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $35 general admission. Featuring Big Llou Johnson and Franco Paletta and The Stingers

Nightlife

Sammy Eubanks, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Blues. Call 509-628-0020.

Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.

Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual psychedelic rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Heart By Heart Featuring Original Members Of Heart, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $40-$30. Call 509-529-6500.

sun | Jul 7

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Music

Yesterday, 6 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. An outdoor concert with Yesterday, a Beatles Tribute band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door. 21 and over.

Sports

The Big Takeover, 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Prestige Wrestling. Seating is first come first serve, all ages, bar with ID.

mon | Jul 8

Music

Drums Along the Columbia, 7-9:30 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N 18th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $20-$60 advance; $35-$75 at the gate. Call 800-673-1137.

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Music in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Boardman Marina Park, 1 Marine Dr. Northwest, Boardman. Free. Featuring Brady Goss. Call 541-720-1289.

tue | Jul 9

Music

Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima. Tickets: $29-$99.

Misc.

NAMI 40th Anniversary Barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Call 509-578-1190.

Talks & Readings

Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.

Theater

Afterglow Drag Show, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $5 cover! Doors open at 8; Show at 9. All ages until 11 p.m. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Jul 10

Misc.

Bunco Night, 6-8 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Tickets: $5. Call 509-628-8227.

Music

Edge of Blue, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Jul 11

Comedy

Gallagher Final Smash Tour, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $30. Call 509-943-1173.

Rich Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Black Rose Concept, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.

fri | Jul 12

Comedy

Rich Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

‘Back to the Future’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

‘Captain Marvel’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m. and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, 6-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Star Party, 8-11:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Hosted by Tri-City Astronomy Club. Members bring their telescopes and their passion for astronomy to share with the public! Call 509-627-3598.

Nightlife

Band of Comerados, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrassical Folklore from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.

Brit Floyd, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Latin Fusion from Seattle. Call 509-628-0020.

Jill Cohn, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

sat | Jul 13

Comedy

Comedy & Vino Night, 6-10 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $30. Portland comedians Susan Rice and Seth Johnston. Also featuring music by Ruben & Robbie on the rocks. Call 509-588-8800.

Rich Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m. and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Jack Jones, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

45th Street Brass Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funk/Soul/Brass from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Beck, 6 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Rd. Northwest, George. Tickets: $39.50-$200.50.

Camp Crush, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. New Wave rock from Portland. Call 509-628-0020.

Hannah Evans with John Crigler, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz/Pop. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

sun | Jul 14

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Film

3rd Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush, noon-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Ticket passes start at $35. A festival of short films. Call 509-529-6500.

Misc.

Bastille Day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Live music and festivities!