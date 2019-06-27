Fire up the grill and grab a lawn chair; it’s time to celerate the Fourth

Fireworks sparkle in the sky above the Columbia River during celebrations on the Fourth of July in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald file

From barbecues and parades to the requisite fireworks shows, plenty of family-friendly fun is planned around the Mid-Columbia to mark the Fourth of July.

The annual River of Fire Festival will draw crowds to Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth parade and fireworks show will light up the day and night.

Festivities also are planned in Prosser, Hermiston, Boardman and Walla Walla.

PASCO

Pasco’s Fourth of July activities kick off with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Memorial Park, 1520 W. Shoshone St. Cost is $5 per person.

A Camp Patriot Fun Run is at 8 a.m. at Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

HAPO Community Credit Union’s Grand Old Fourth Parade runs along West Sylvester St., 14th Ave. and Clark St. at 10 a.m., with a pre-parade kids street dance at 9:15 a.m. at Memorial Park.

A cardboard regatta is at noon at Memorial Pool. Cost to compete is $15 per boat, with youth and adult groups. Participants fashion their own boats out of cardboard, recyclables and duct tape. Pre-registration is required. More information: 509-545-3456.

A Camp Patriot Show & Shine is from noon to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park. The fun includes donut-eating and tire-throwing contests.

The Grand Old Fourth fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. A Freestyle Motorcross show is the pre-firework entertainment. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

KENNEWICK

The 2019 River of Fire Festival will take over Columbia Park in Kennewick on July 4. Cost is $5 a carload.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and kids games, vendors and the Dreamland Express train will start at noon.

Live music will begin at 6 p.m. at the bandshell stage, featuring Tempest and Rock Garden.

The fireworks show will start about 10 p.m.

The Festival is organized by the Tri-City Water Follies Association, with Yakima Federal and Bruce Heating & Air as sponsors.

PROSSER

Prosser’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration includes games, a parade, a car show and a Little Miss Prosser pageant, capped off with fireworks at dusk.

Events are at Prosser City Park at Seventh and Sommers streets, except for the fireworks show at Housel Middle School.

The day begins with a car show at 10 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. The kiddie parade is at 10:30 a.m. and the pageant is at 11:30 a.m.

Admission is free.

Benton City

Benton City kicks off the day with a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at City Park. Cost is $2.

A flag-raising ceremony is at 9 a.m., with a Kids Parade on 9th Street at 11 a.m.

A Lions Club BBQ is at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

HERMISTON

Hermiston’s celebration includes live music, food, entertainment, a magic show and fireworks.

Hours are from 1 to 10:30 p.m. at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St. Admission is free.

A Stars & Stripes pool party also is planned. It runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave.

Cost is $16 for people age 15 and older and $12 for kids ages 2 to 14. Tickets are available at the aquatic center.

BOARDMAN

Fourth of July activities begin with a Scout breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at Marina Park, a color fun run at 10 a.m., parade downtown at 11 a.m. and horseshoe, soccer and three-on-three basketball tournaments. Kids’ games, live entertainment and vendors will be set up at Marina Park starting at 1 p.m.

Music by Cruise Control is from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

Admission is free.

For more information, call the Boardman Chamber of Commerce at 541-481-3014

Walla Walla

Walla Walla’s celebration is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.

The event includes local music, entertainment, arts and crafts, food trucks, as well as local businesses, community service clubs, emergency responders, political candidates and more. Admission is free.

For veterans looking to escape the noise, the Walla Walla VA’s Theater Building (Bldg. 78) will be open at 7 p.m. A supply of movies are available to choose from. Snacks, popcorn and drinks will be available.

Families are welcome.

The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is at 77 Wainwright Drive.