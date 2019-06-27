Arts & Entertainment Tri-City things to do for June 28-July 7

Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth of July festivities include a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, car show and more. The fireworks show is at Gesa Stadium at dusk. Tri-City Herald

fri | Jun 28

Comedy

Cory Michaelis, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m. and “Oasis in Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Music

The Lockdown, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $30-$60.

Nightlife

Ben Macy Trio, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-947-5909.

The Side Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. $5 cover charge. Call 509-539-4899.

Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fushion. Call 509-946-9328.

sat | Jun 29

Comedy

Cory Michaelis, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Apollo 11: Man’s First Step onto the Moon,” 2 p.m. and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Wine & Cheese Sensory Class, 3-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $35. Call 509-628-7799.

Alpine Cheese and WA Wine Class, 1-2 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $30 regular; $25 Club. Call 509-786-1000.

Music

Gabriel Knutzen, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Bent on Blues, 7 p.m., Chicken Shack Tri-Cities, 4390 Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. High energy Blues and rock including many toe tapping originals. Call 509-947-5909.

The Disco Booty Ball 2, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Dust off your bell bottoms and check out the biggest disco party in Eastern Washington! Hosted by DJ Ricochet. Call 509-946-9328.

The Side Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

Timeless Wavelength, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Acoustic duo feat. Rita Fryer. Call 509-946-9328.

Too Slim & The Taildraggers, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Atomic City Roller Derby Double Header, 4:45-6 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: adults $10; juniors (11-17) $5; kids 10 and under are free.

sun | Jun 30

Misc.

Garden Fresh Appetizer Demonstration, 3-4:30 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $20. Call 509-628-7799.

mon | Jul 1

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | Jul 2

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Music in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Irrigon Marina Park, Highway 730, Irrigon. Free. Featuring 98% Angels. Call 541-720-1289.

wed | Jul 3

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Half Step Down, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.

thu | Jul 4

Misc.

July 4th Fun & Live Music, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $10 Tastings, $4 glass pour of select wines. Live music with Dakota Brown from 1-4 p.m. Call 509-588-3155.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Pasco’s Grand Old 4th of July Celebration, 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Memorial Park & Gesa Stadium, Pasco. Featuring the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, Grand Old 4th of July Parade, Camp Patriot Show & Shine Car Show, Hayden Homes’ Grand Old 4th Fireworks, and many more fun, family friendly events throughout the day. Call 509-545-3456.

River of Fire, 9 a.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. $5 per car. Gate opens at 9 a.m. Fireworks at dusk. Live music, games, vendors, food and fun for the entire family.

fri | Jul 5

Comedy

Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m. and “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Jack Maybe Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-628-0020.

sat | Jul 6

Art

Art Opening Featuring Claire Hastings, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. $10 Tasting Fee, $5 and $7 glass pours. Meet the artist, enjoy a glass of wine while you enjoy her work. Call 509-588-3155.

Comedy

Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m. and “The Life of Trees,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-Cities Camaro Club: Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free. All makes, models, years of cool cars are welcome. Call 509-308-0222.

Music

Coyote Kings w/Tiphony Dame, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with a purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Sammy Eubanks, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Blues. Call 509-628-0020.

Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.

Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual psychedelic rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Heart By Heart Featuring Original Members Of Heart, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $40-$30. Call 509-529-6500.

sun | Jul 7

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Sports

The Big Takeover, 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Prestige Wrestling. Seating is first come first serve, all ages, bar with ID.