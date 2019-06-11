6 new shows announced for 2019-20 Broadway series in Kennewick

The Broadway series announced its season lineup of six new shows in 2019-20.

Season tickets are on sale for the performances at the Retter & Co. Theater at Toyota Center in Kennewick.

The season starts with ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ in October and wraps with ‘Rain,’ a Beatles tribute, in May.

Prices range from $210 to $400 per person, depending on the package of shows you choose. Visit yourtoyotacenter.com/broadway or call the box office, 509-737-3722, for information.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The series

Oct. 8: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

Dec. 5: Mannheim Steamroller “Christmas” by Chip Davis

Jan. 13, 2020: “An American in Paris”

Feb. 20: “Once,” winner of eight Tony awards, including best musical.

April 5: “The Illusionists”

May 19: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” marks the release of Abbey Road.