6 new shows announced for 2019-20 Broadway series in Kennewick
The Broadway series announced its season lineup of six new shows in 2019-20.
Season tickets are on sale for the performances at the Retter & Co. Theater at Toyota Center in Kennewick.
The season starts with ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ in October and wraps with ‘Rain,’ a Beatles tribute, in May.
Prices range from $210 to $400 per person, depending on the package of shows you choose. Visit yourtoyotacenter.com/broadway or call the box office, 509-737-3722, for information.
The series
Oct. 8: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”
Dec. 5: Mannheim Steamroller “Christmas” by Chip Davis
Jan. 13, 2020: “An American in Paris”
Feb. 20: “Once,” winner of eight Tony awards, including best musical.
April 5: “The Illusionists”
May 19: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” marks the release of Abbey Road.
