Tri-City things to do for June 7-16

Di Holt, left, and Adele Connors of Academy of Children’s Theatre hang out in garden 5 of the ACT Garden Arts Tour. Holt is the owner of garden five on the tour. The event will be Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. There are are seven different gardens on the self guided tour throughout the Tri-Cities. There is a finale garden party at the end of the event. All money from the event will go to support programs at ACT. Tri-City Herald

fri | Jun 7

Comedy

Vicki Barbolak ‘The Trailer Nasty Tour’, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m. and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Misc.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 5-9 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$45. Call 509-492-1555.

Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.

Tri-City Astronomy Club Star Party, 8:30-11 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Join us to view the wonders of the night sky thru our telescopes at the Reach Museum Parking lot. Call 509-627-3598.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Wine Country Classic Dairy Goat Show & Youth Showmanship Specialty, 6-8 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Exhibitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond will be attending this show with their goats.

Nightlife

Heart and Soul, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. A jazz quartet show band. All ages are welcomed. Call 509-627-3000.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-528-8131.

Karaoke Party!, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. We’ve got your Karaoke needs covered with drink specials and more! Call 509-946-9328.

Lawrence Huntley, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hammered Dulcimer. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 to $50. A topsy turvy dark comedy about gender and the lengths we go for love.

sat | Jun 8

Comedy

Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s Casino & Sports Bar, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m. and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

ACT Presents the 2019 Garden Arts Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 3-5 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $30. Seven beautiful and unique gardens are showcased. Call 509-943-6027.

Bottles Brews Barbecues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. Local wines, craft beer, live music, tasty BBQ, and more! Call 509-786-6601.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 1-9 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$45. Call 509-492-1555.

Music

Jack Jones Guitar, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

The Twenty 20s with Marceline, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana/Rock from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 to $50. A topsy turvy dark comedy about gender and the lengths we go for love.

sun | Jun 9

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes played by the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$45. Call 509-492-1555.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

Open Auditions: ‘Sirens’, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Call 509-786-2180.

mon | Jun 10

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Swing Unlimited, 5:30-7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. 16 piece swing band. Swing Unlimited started as the Battelle Swing Band in 1979, playing music ranging from Big Band Swing to Today’s Hits. Call 509-946-9328.

Music in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Boardman Marina Park, 1 Marine Dr. Northwest, Boardman. Free. Featuring the steel drum band Bram Brata. Call 541-720-1289.

Theater

Open Auditions: ‘Sirens’, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Call 509-786-2180.

tue | Jun 11

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.

wed | Jun 12

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Mary Lou and Stevie are well known for their dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

The Shades, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.

thu | Jun 13

Comedy

Del Van Dyke, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Nerve Centr, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.

Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.

Theater

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 to $50. A topsy turvy dark comedy about gender and the lengths we go for love.

fri | Jun 14

Art

Artists Reception, 6-8 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd, Richland. Free. Artists Paul Lewing (paintings), Loren Lukens (pottery), and Adam Sims (photography) will be featured. Call 509-943-9815.

Comedy

Del Van Dyke, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m. and “Oasis in Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, 9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Misc.

Sip. Savor. Support., 5:30-9 p.m., Badger Mountain Vineyard & Powers Winery, 1106 N Jurupa St., Kennewick. Tickets: $60. Feature a self-guided tour, wine tasting stations, live music, delicious hors d’oeuvres, dessert, silent auction, photo booth, and more. Call 509-582-4142.

Love of Junk, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. Entry fee: $5. Over 75 vendors of great junk, home and garden decor, repurposed, Mid-Century Modern, Industrial, clothing & jewelry, and much more. Call 602-321-6511.

Music

Bells of the Desert: A Decade in Bronze, 7-8 p.m., Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Dr, Richland. Tickets: $10 General admission; children and students are free. The show will celebrate 10 years ringing together by showcasing the favorite songs played by the group over the last decade.

Nightlife

All Things Considered/Zebes/Fazed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Local rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Frank and Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Theater

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 to $50.

sat | Jun 15

Comedy

Del Van Dyke, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Apollo 11: Man’s First Step onto the Moon,” 2 p.m. and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Love of Junk, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. Entry fee: $5. Over 75 vendors of great junk, home and garden decor, repurposed, Mid-Century Modern, Industrial, clothing & jewelry, and much more. Call 602-321-6511.

WSU Garden Education Series: Mini-Garden Workshop for Kids — Make a Fairy Garden, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Create a tiny, whimsical garden in a small planter. All supplies provided. Space is limited. Call 509-545-5400 to reserve your spot.

Music

Jamie Nasario, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Atomic Punks, 6 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of. A tribute to early Van Halen. Colorblind will open. 21 and over event.

Nightlife

Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.

At Its Finest/H1V3 M1ND/the EMILYS, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock/punk. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Reno Express at Tri-Cities Fire, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.

Theater

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 to $50.

sun | Jun 16

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.