Tri-City things to do for May 24-June 2

The 10th annual Corvettes on the Columbia is June 1 in Columbia Park. Courtesy Corvettes on the Columbia

fri | May 24

Comedy

Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m. and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘Carmina Burana’, 8-9:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $25 adult; K-12 free. Season finale concert. Mid-Columbia Ballet company dancers and alumni will perform throughout the work. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Black Dolly, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion. Call 509-946-9328.

Carter Freeman, 5-7 p.m., Goose Ridge Winery, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland.

Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern Pickin’ guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7:30-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. Call 509-542-5531.

sat | May 25

Comedy

Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 2 p.m. and “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Dayton Days, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Downtown Dayton. Free. Activities, parade, live bands, food. See website for full schedule: www.historicdayton.com.

Water Lantern Festival, 4-9 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $35 in advance; $40 day of. Food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight of thousands of floating lanterns.

Music

Gabriel Knutzen, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Call 509-628-8227.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘Carmina Burana’, 8-9:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $25 adult; K-12 free. Season finale concert. Mid-Columbia Ballet company dancers and alumni will perform throughout the work. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Odyssey CD Release w/ The Festering, Isthmusia & Unknown Abyss, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Metal. Call 509-946-9328.

Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 2-5 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7:30-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. Call 509-542-5531.

sun | May 26

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music played by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Music

Hell’s Belles, 5 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of.

Misc.

Pacific NW Mustang Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Columbia Point Marina, Richland. Free.

Theater

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 2-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.

mon | May 27

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | May 28

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | May 29

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

thu | May 30

Comedy

Collin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

YP Happy Hour with Kim Wyman, 6-8 p.m., Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $10 non-members; Free for Current College Students and WPC & YP members. Call 509-954-2449.

fri | May 31

Comedy

Collin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. $5 cover charge. Call 509-539-4899.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m. and “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.

Rice w/ Silverhill, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

sat | Jun 1

Art

Art Opening Featuring Yu-Heng Dade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Art exhibit is free. Tastings are $10 and glass pours are $5 to $7. Call 509-588-3155.

Comedy

Collin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Apollo 11: Man's First Step onto the Moon,” 2 p.m. and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

15th Annual Benefit Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Jefferson Park, George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Donations are welcome! Call 509-374-5391.

Corvettes on the Columbia, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Columbia Park, Kennewick. Free.

Kahlotus Days Community Festival, 6:45 a.m.-10 p.m., Kahlotus Days, 140 W Martin St., Kahlotus. Free. Call 509-234-0983.

The Caravan of GLAM, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25-$30. A flamboyant cabaret act featuring drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live singing, comedy, fire, and aerial performances. Call 509-529-6500.

Music

Jack Jones, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Free with purchase. Call 509-628-8227.

Mid-Columbia Symphony: ‘Landmark Resistance’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $10-$56. Call 509-943-6602.

WAR, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish.

Wine and Music Festival, 6 p.m., Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $85-$110. Call 206-326-5770.

Nightlife

Deschamp/Camerxn/3rd Park Avenue, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Quirky Pop/Punk from Spokane. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

sun | Jun 2

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Sports

Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks at Tri-Cities Fire, 6 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.