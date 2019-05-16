Tri-City things to do for May 17-26

San Francisco-based acoustic group Barrio Manouche will bring their unique and original music to the Princess Theatre stage in Prosser on Wednesday, May 22. Courtesy photo

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | May 17

Art

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spring Art Show and Sale, 5-8 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Five wonderful artists showing off all new work. Call 509-539-9471.

Comedy

Todd Johnson, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Hanford High School Jazz Bash, 4-8 p.m., HAPO Community Stage, 800 Jadwin Ave, Richland. Free. Come enjoy an afternoon of music featuring four Hanford jazz bands, two middle school jazz bands, and special guest Black Dolly.

Gabriel Knutzen, 5-7 p.m., Goose Ridge Winery, 16304 North Dallas Rd., Richland. Call 509-628-8227.

Nightlife

Hannah Evans with John Crigler, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Hillstomp w/Jim Creek Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

sat | May 18

Art

Spring Art Show and Sale, 5-8 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Call 509-539-9471.

Book Signing

Patricia Briggs Signing Event, 1-4 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.

Comedy

Todd Johnson, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 6-9 p.m., Memorial Aquatic Park, 1520 W Shoshone St., Pasco. $8 adults; $5 students and seniors; Free for kids under 12.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

6th Annual Patriot Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland. Free. Silent auction, raffle, business and food vendors, entertainment, and activities for all ages. Call 509-946-0602.

Hansen Park Heritage Garden Field Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hansen Park, 602 S Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-430-3693.

MayFest, noon-4 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Free entry, $10 tasting fees, $5 and $7 glass pours. Vendors, live music and more.

Red 10 Bash, 2-8 p.m. John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. A day of fun filled with a life-size beer pong tournament, lawn games, live DJ and cigar lounge. A 21 and over event. Entire park is a beer garden.

Rising Stars: A Tasting Experience of Washington’s Newest Wineries, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. $55 regular; $40 Club Members.

Speed Dating, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 advance; $30 at the door. Call 503-703-6550.

Wine Blending Class, 2-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Cost: $85. Call 509-628-7799.

Music

1st Annual Hot Dog! Kitty Ditty Music Fest, noon-7 p.m., Paradisos del Sol Winery, 3230 Highland Dr., Zillah. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door; kids 12 and under are free. Wine, fresh blueberry lavender lemonade, food, raffles, silent auction items and local bands. Call 509-901-9205.

Blue Mountain Spanish Sound, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Call 509-628-8227.

Jeff Peterson, 10 a.m.-noon, Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.

Nightlife

Brandy Larsen, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Chase Craig, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Mister Blank, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Ska from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Vendetta, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. A thrash metal band from Germany.

Theater

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10. Act 1 only.

sun | May 19

Dance

Afternoon Jazz/Swing for dancing or listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Taste of Cascadia, 1-4 p.m., The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Tickets: $89. An afternoon of music, food, art, and some of the best wines from the Cascadia International Wine Competition.

Music

Banda Los Sebastianes, 12 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.

BlueZette, 4 p.m., The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-491-3400.

Tri-City Accordion Social featuring Andy Mirkovich, 3-5 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: Donation of $5/person. Call 509-531-9208.

Theater

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

mon | May 20

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | May 21

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | May 22

Music

Barrio Manouche, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15. The San Francisco-based acoustic group performs a repertoire of original instrumental compositions with a unique sound that is difficult to classify yet instantly recognizable. Call 509-786-2180.

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Full backline of gear, bring your instrument or voice and sit in! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. An affectionate, irreverent roller-coaster ride from fig leaves to Final Judgment. Call 509-542-5531.

thu | May 23

Comedy

Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Sports

Reno Express at Tri-Cities Fire, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.

Theater

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical, 1940’s New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball, romantic-comedy musical.

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. Call 509-542-5531.

fri | May 24

Comedy

Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘Carmina Burana’, 8-9:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $25 adult; K-12 free. Season finale concert. Mid-Columbia Ballet company dancers and alumni will perform throughout the work. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern Pickin’ guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

Black Dolly - Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. Call 509-542-5531.

sat | May 25

Comedy

Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Water Lantern Festival, 4-9 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Tickets: $35 in advance; $40 day of. Food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns.

Music

Gabriel Knutzen, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Call 509-628-8227.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘Carmina Burana’, 8-9:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $25 adult; K-12 free. Season finale concert. Mid-Columbia Ballet company dancers and alumni will perform throughout the work. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Odyssey CD Release w/ The Festering, Isthmusia & Unknown Abyss, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Metal. Call 509-946-9328.

Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Crimes of the Heart’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students/youth. Call 509-529-3683.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 2-5 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.

‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)’, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets $12 adults; $10 students/seniors; free for CBC students with current ASB card. Call 509-542-5531.

sun | May 26

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music played by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.

Music

Hell’s Belles, 5 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of.

Theater

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

Mid-Columbia Musical Theater: ‘Guys and Dolls’, 2-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $13-$25.