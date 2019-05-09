Tri-City things to do for May 10-19

The Richland Players’ production of "Girls of the Garden Club" opens May 10. Courtesy of Bret Parker

fri | May 10

Comedy

Lady Bizness, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-City Astronomy Club Star Party, 7:30-11 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Expand your universe! Join us to view the wonders of the night sky thru our telescopes at the Reach Museum Parking lot. Call 509-627-3598.

Pickin’ Tri-Cities Vintage Show & Artisan Market, noon-9 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7 good for all weekend. Kids under 12 are free. Call 509-543-2999.

Nightlife

Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-528-8131.

Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $5 cover. Call 509-539-4899.

Uptown Roots: Sol Seed and Naughty Pine, 8-9 p.m. and 9:30-11 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. All ages reggae show.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. A family friendly musical production, the story shifts between two timelines. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

‘The Pied Piper’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $7 adults; $3 K-12 students; Free for younger children. Presented by the Prosser School District and Missoula Children’s Theatre. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | May 11

Art

Gail Roadhouse demonstration, noon-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Free. Live watercolor demo. Call 509-579-5440.

Comedy

Lady Bizness, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

2019 Asparagus Fest & Brews, 5-10 p.m., Middleton Six Sons Farms, 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 general; $5 ages 3-10; Ages 3 & under free. Live music, local beers, and sampling a variety of asparagus delicacies. Bring the kids to this all ages event to play on Middleton’s giant jumping pillow, cornhole, and the grain train!

Bike Expo 2019, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kiwanis Building, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free.

MOMAPALOOZA - Moms & Mimosas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Courtyard Richland Columbia Point, 480 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Free. Fundraiser for TROT- Therapeutic Riding of the Tri-Cities. Call 509-554-6447.

Mother’s Day Market Sip n Shop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Pickin’ Tri-Cities Vintage Show & Artisan Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7 good for all weekend. Kids under 12 are free. Call 509-543-2999.

Music

Yakima Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Lori Tyler, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Six Gun Quota/Elav/Pagan Co. Rebels, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-6500.

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 and 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Big Fish’, 2-4 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

‘The Pied Piper’, 1-3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $7 adults; $3 K-12 students; Free for younger children. Presented by the Prosser School District and Missoula Children’s Theatre. Call 509-786-2180.

‘The Sound of Music’ (sing-along), 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Sing-along show. Call 509-546-2465.

sun | May 12

Film

‘Mary Poppins Returns’, 3-5:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Music

Fareed Haque’s Flat Earth Ensemble, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, 2-3:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-6500.

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

mon | May 13

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | May 14

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.

Talks & Readings

Ice Age Floods Lecture, 6:45-8:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. What past ice ages tell us about future climate change - and what that could mean for us here in eastern Washington. Call 509-430-0990.

wed | May 15

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | May 16

Comedy

Todd Johnson, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

fri | May 17

Art

Spring Art Show and Sale, 5-8 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Five wonderful artists showing off all new work. Call 509-539-9471.

Comedy

Todd Johnson, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Hannah Evans with John Crigler, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Hillstomp w/Jim Creek Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

sat | May 18

Art

Spring Art Show and Sale, 5-8 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Five wonderful artists showing off all new work. Call 509-539-9471.

Book signing

Patricia Briggs Signing Event, 1-4 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.

Comedy

Todd Johnson, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 6-9 p.m., Memorial Aquatic Park, 1520 W Shoshone St., Pasco. $8 adults; $5 students and seniors; Free for kids under 12.

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

6th Annual Patriot Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland. Free. Silent auction, raffle, business and food vendors, entertainment, and activities for all ages. Call 509-946-0602.

Hansen Park Heritage Garden Field Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hansen Park, 602 S Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-430-3693.

MayFest, noon-4 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Free entry, $10 tasting fees, $5 and $7 glass pours. Vendors, live music and more.

Rising Stars: A Tasting Experience of Washington’s Newest Wineries, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. $55 regular; $40 Club Members.

Wine Blending Class, 2-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Cost: $85. Call 509-628-7799.

Music

Blue Mountain Spanish Sound, 4-6 p.m., Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N Sunset Road, Benton City. Call 509-628-8227.

Jeff Peterson, 10 a.m.-noon, Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.

Nightlife

Brandy Larsen, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Chase Craig, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Mister Blank, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Ska from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Vendetta, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. A thrash metal band from Germany.

Theater

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

sun | May 19

Dance

Afternoon Jazz/Swing for dancing or listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Music

Banda Los Sebastianes, 12 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.

BlueZette, 4 p.m., The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-491-3400.

Tri-City Accordion Social featuring Andy Mirkovich, 3-5 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: Donation of $5/person. Call 509-531-9208.

Theater

‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. Call 509-943-1991.