Tri-City things to do for May 3-12

Naughty Pine, a local reggae band, will perform on May 10 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland. The ‘Uptown Roots’ show will celebrate the Uptown Shopping Center’s 70th birthday. Courtesy photo

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | May 3

Comedy

Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Ballet Hispanico, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Cinco de Mayo Auction Event, 6-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 4525 Convention Place, Pasco. Tickets: $50. Call 509-374-5391.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 2-6 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Bent on Blues, 8 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Call 509-947-5909.

Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.

Nuffsed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.

‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | May 4

Art

Maja Shaw Art Opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Art exhibit is free: Tastings $10; glass pours $5-$7. Call 509-588-3155.

Underwaterscapes: Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins and Suzi Vitulli, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $195. A two-day event. May 4-5.

Comedy

Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Ballet Hispanico, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.

Tri-Cities Camaro Club: Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free.

Music

Banda Maguey, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish.

Columbia Chorale Spring Concert, 3 p.m. Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free, donations happily accepted.

Curtis Nettles, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

!Lyyv! Presents Cinco De Mayo w/Snow Tha Product, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., El Dos de Oro Yakima, 5 E Ranchrite Rd., Yakima. Tickets: $20-$40. Ages 15+ are welcome. Call 509-557-3999.

Nightlife

An American Forrest, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Americana from Moscow, ID. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.

‘The Sound of Music’ (sing-along), 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Sing-along show. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | May 5

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Cinco de Mayo Demo and Lunch, noon-2 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $50 regular; $45 club members. Enjoy a fiesta with Chef Frank! Call 509-786-1000.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Music

Ramon Ayala, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $65.

Camerata Musica: Young Artists of Distinction, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

mon | May 6

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | May 7

Misc.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, 6 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$112.

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | May 8

Misc.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$112.

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | May 9

Comedy

Lady Bizness, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Lady Bizness’s Alisha Donahue and Jynx Jenkins are two sweet, smoky broads from Boise, ID who are winning at life. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Tri-City Photo Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD, 2721 W 10th Ave., Kennewick. No cost.

Theater

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-6500.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. A comic ode to pessimism. In a series of short scenes, diverse characters illustrate various sentimental moments from everyday life, only to be repeatedly crushed by sardonic twists of cruel fate. Call 509-543-6786.

fri | May 10

Comedy

Lady Bizness, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Tri-City Astronomy Club Star Party, 7:30-11 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Expand your universe! Join us to view the wonders of the night sky thru our telescopes at the Reach Museum Parking lot. Call 509-627-3598.

Nightlife

Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-528-8131.

Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $5 cover. Call 509-539-4899.

Uptown Roots: Sol Seed and Naughty Pine, 8-9 p.m. and 9:30-11 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. All ages reggae show.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Big Fish’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. A family friendly musical production, the story shifts between two timelines. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

sat | May 11

Art

Gail Roadhouse demonstration, noon-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Free. Live watercolor demo. Call 509-579-5440.

Comedy

Lady Bizness, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

2019 Asparagus Fest & Brews, 5-10 p.m., Middleton Six Sons Farms, 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 general; $5 ages 3-10; Ages 3 & under free. Live music, local beers, and sampling a variety of asparagus delicacies. Bring the kids to this all ages event to play on Middleton’s giant jumping pillow, cornhole, and the grain train!

MOMAPALOOZA - Moms & Mimosas, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Courtyard Richland Columbia Point, 480 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Free. Fundraiser for TROT- Therapeutic Riding of the Tri-Cities. Call 509-554-6447.

Mother’s Day Market Sip n Shop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Music

Yakima Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Lori Tyler, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Six Gun Quota/Elav/Pagan Co. Rebels, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-6500.

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 and 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Big Fish’, 2-4 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. A family friendly musical production, the story shifts between two timelines. Call 509-222-7000.

‘Chicken Bones For The Teenage Soup’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $4 in advance; $6 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

‘Into the Woods’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$15.

‘The Sound of Music’ (sing-along), 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Sing-along show. Call 509-546-2465.

sun | May 12

Film

‘Mary Poppins Returns’, 3-5:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Music

Fareed Haque’s Flat Earth Ensemble, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, 2-3:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-6500.

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.