Arts & Entertainment
Tri-City things to do for April 26-May 5
Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Apr. 26
Comedy
Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Horse Heaven Hills Wine Growers Reception, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $20, $15 for Wine Club members. Call 509-786-1000.
2019 Spring Bazaar, noon-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Music
Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
Nightlife
Bootleg Sunshine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Theater
Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.
Tri-Cities Prep Performing Arts presents ‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. By Sam Bobrick, the play relays a comedic clash of generations when two couples mistakenly rent the same cabin for the same weekend. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Apr. 27
Art
Flamingo - Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $80.
Comedy
Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Tickets: $8 for adults; $5 for students and seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star The Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2019 Spring Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Culinary Class: For the Love of Sushi, 5:30-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $85 regular; $80 club members. Call 509-786-1000.
Native Plant Awareness Day at McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Rd., Burbank. Free. Activities for children and adults alike. Call 509-546-8300.
Prosser Science Expo & Recycling Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave., Prosser. Free. West Benton Fire Rescue will burn a small building. WSU Raptor club, a giant salmon, speakers and more. Call 509-786-2460.
Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.
Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.
Music
Camerata Musica: Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Virtuoso lute duets. Call 509-946-1175.
Malpass Brothers, 4-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 18 and under. Classic country music. Call 509-832-0336.
Nightlife
5th Street Funk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Faith and Bobby, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Vanna Oh! with Marceline and JFKFC, 6-10 p.m., Glow Garden, 504 Stanley St., Richland. Tickets: $6 in advance; $8 day of show. Her act includes elements of jazz, folk, punk, blues, and rock and roll that keep the audience engaged and constantly surprised.
Sports
Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Boys Lacrosse in tournament style play with 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.
Theater
‘The Lost Boy’, 2 and 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.
‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Apr. 28
Misc.
Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.
Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.
Music
Artrageous, 2 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.
Sports
Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Features boys Lacrosse in tournament style play hosting 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.
Theater
‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Weekend Comedy’, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
mon | Apr. 29
Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $38.25 for Richland resident, $47.75 non resident. No partner needed. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Apr. 30
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | May 1
Misc.
Basalt Gardens/Old Vantage Highway wildflower walk, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Van Giesen Park & Ride, Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. Contact trip leader Ernie Crediford at ernest_crediford@live.com if you plan on attending.
Music
Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | May 2
Comedy
Jimmie Walker, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. One night only. Call 509-943-1173.
Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 2-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
Nightlife
Nick & Luke, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Americana/Bluegrass from NY. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. This premiere production of student Miguel Orr’s play is a 1950’s gumshoe detective story that is meta-theatre at its best. Call 509-832-2233.
fri | May 3
Comedy
Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Cinco de Mayo Auction Event, 6-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 4525 Convention Place, Pasco. Tickets: $50. Call 509-374-5391.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 2-6 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Bent on Blues, 8 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Call 509-947-5909.
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Nuffsed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.
‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | May 4
Art
Maja Shaw Art Opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Art exhibit is free: Tastings are $10 and glass pours are $5 to $7. Call 509-588-3155.
Underwaterscapes: Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins and Suzi Vitulli, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $195. A two-day event. May 4-5.
Comedy
Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.
Tri-Cities Camaro Club: Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free.
Music
Banda Maguey, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish.
Columbia Chorale,
Curtis Nettles, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
!Lyyv! Presents Cinco De Mayo w/Snow Tha Product, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., El Dos de Oro Yakima, 5 E Ranchrite Rd., Yakima. Tickets: $20-$40. Ages 15+ are welcome. Call 509-557-3999.
Nightlife
An American Forrest, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Americana from Moscow, ID. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.
‘The Sound of Music’ (sing-along), 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Sing-along show. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | May 5
Misc.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
Cinco de Mayo Demo and Lunch, noon.-2 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $50 regular; $45 club members. Enjoy a fiesta with Chef Frank! Call 509-786-1000.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
Music
Ramon Ayala, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $65.
Camerata Musica: Young Artists of Distinction, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments