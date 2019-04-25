Tri-City things to do for April 26-May 5

The Academy of Children’s Theatre’s “Alice in Wonderland” opens May 3. With Alice, the Red Queen, the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter, the production features 54 young actors, and is directed by Ginny Quinley. Academy of Children’s Theatre

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | Apr. 26

Comedy

Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Horse Heaven Hills Wine Growers Reception, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $20, $15 for Wine Club members. Call 509-786-1000.

2019 Spring Bazaar, noon-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.

Music

Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Nightlife

Bootleg Sunshine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

Tri-Cities Prep Performing Arts presents ‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. By Sam Bobrick, the play relays a comedic clash of generations when two couples mistakenly rent the same cabin for the same weekend. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | Apr. 27

Art

Flamingo - Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $80.

Comedy

Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Tickets: $8 for adults; $5 for students and seniors over 62.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star The Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

2019 Spring Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.

Culinary Class: For the Love of Sushi, 5:30-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $85 regular; $80 club members. Call 509-786-1000.

Native Plant Awareness Day at McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Rd., Burbank. Free. Activities for children and adults alike. Call 509-546-8300.

Prosser Science Expo & Recycling Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave., Prosser. Free. West Benton Fire Rescue will burn a small building. WSU Raptor club, a giant salmon, speakers and more. Call 509-786-2460.

Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.

Music

Camerata Musica: Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Virtuoso lute duets. Call 509-946-1175.

Malpass Brothers, 4-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 18 and under. Classic country music. Call 509-832-0336.

Nightlife

5th Street Funk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Faith and Bobby, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Vanna Oh! with Marceline and JFKFC, 6-10 p.m., Glow Garden, 504 Stanley St., Richland. Tickets: $6 in advance; $8 day of show. Her act includes elements of jazz, folk, punk, blues, and rock and roll that keep the audience engaged and constantly surprised.

Sports

Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Boys Lacrosse in tournament style play with 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.

Theater

‘The Lost Boy’, 2 and 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | Apr. 28

Misc.

Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.

Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Music

Artrageous, 2 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.

Sports

Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Features boys Lacrosse in tournament style play hosting 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

mon | Apr. 29

Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $38.25 for Richland resident, $47.75 non resident. No partner needed. Call 831-214-3021.

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Apr. 30

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | May 1

Misc.

Basalt Gardens/Old Vantage Highway wildflower walk, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Van Giesen Park & Ride, Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. Contact trip leader Ernie Crediford at ernest_crediford@live.com if you plan on attending.

Music

Live Jazz Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free Jazz jams with some of the region’s hottest players! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | May 2

Comedy

Jimmie Walker, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. One night only. Call 509-943-1173.

Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 2-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Nightlife

Nick & Luke, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Americana/Bluegrass from NY. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. This premiere production of student Miguel Orr’s play is a 1950’s gumshoe detective story that is meta-theatre at its best. Call 509-832-2233.

fri | May 3

Comedy

Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Cinco de Mayo Auction Event, 6-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 4525 Convention Place, Pasco. Tickets: $50. Call 509-374-5391.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 2-6 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Bent on Blues, 8 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Call 509-947-5909.

Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.

Nuffsed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.

‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | May 4

Art

Maja Shaw Art Opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Art exhibit is free: Tastings are $10 and glass pours are $5 to $7. Call 509-588-3155.

Underwaterscapes: Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins and Suzi Vitulli, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $195. A two-day event. May 4-5.

Comedy

Mark Fry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Spring Plant Sale with the WSU Master Gardeners, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Call 509-735-3551.

Tri-Cities Camaro Club: Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free.

Music

Banda Maguey, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish.

Columbia Chorale,

Curtis Nettles, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

!Lyyv! Presents Cinco De Mayo w/Snow Tha Product, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., El Dos de Oro Yakima, 5 E Ranchrite Rd., Yakima. Tickets: $20-$40. Ages 15+ are welcome. Call 509-557-3999.

Nightlife

An American Forrest, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Americana from Moscow, ID. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Blast from the Past/Henchman’s Revenge’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-2233.

‘The Sound of Music’ (sing-along), 7 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Sing-along show. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | May 5

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Cinco de Mayo Demo and Lunch, noon.-2 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $50 regular; $45 club members. Enjoy a fiesta with Chef Frank! Call 509-786-1000.

Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.

Music

Ramon Ayala, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $65.

Camerata Musica: Young Artists of Distinction, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.

Theater

‘Alice in Wonderland’, 3 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘The Sound of Music’, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $15 adult; $10 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.