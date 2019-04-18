Tri-City things to do for April 19-28

Vanna Oh!, led by Kennewick native Lindsay Johnson, will perform at The Glow Garden in Richland on April 27. Courtesy photo

fri | Apr. 19

Comedy

Carl Lee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Speed Dating, 7:30-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adv $30 at the door. Ages 30-44 and 45-55. Call 509-703-6550.

Viva Las Vegas: A Night With The Arc, 5-9 p.m., Red Lion Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $65 per person includes dinner and 2 glasses of wine. A night filled with fun, food, laughter and incredible silent and live auction items. Casino-style card games and fun prizes.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Honors Showcase Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Free. This evening concert will feature outstanding concert choirs from the day events selected by the judges as having demonstrated exemplary choral technique. Call 509-542-5531.

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Choir Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Derina Harvey Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $30-$25. Alberta-based Celtic-rock act who offer a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as their own original jigs and reels. Call 509-529-6500.

Nightlife

Diego and the Detonators, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Blues from Walla Walla. Call 509-946-9328.

Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern pickin’ guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

sat | Apr. 20

Comedy

Carl Lee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

George Lopez: The Wall - World Tour, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $20-$65.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’, 2-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and free popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Misc.

3rd Annual Celebration of Science: Our Scientific Heritage, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Enjoy hands-on science activities and engage with some of the world-class scientists who live and work in the Mid-Columbia region.

Children’s Interpretive Walk - Badger Flats Trail, 9:30-11 a.m., Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland. Free. This is a walk for every age group, parents and children alike. Please contact trip leader Pauline Schafer at paulines@visitthereach.org if you plan on attending.

Fire Cannot Kill a Quizmaster: ‘Game of Thrones’ Quiz, noon, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Pub trivia. Cost: $5. Call 509-946-9328.

Easter Egg Hunt, 8:30-10 a.m., Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Rd, Pasco. Cost: $4 for breakfast; egg hunt is free. Raffles, other games and family activities are scheduled all morning. Pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Call 509-543-5791.

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Food trucks + wine + live music, all day long. A 21+ event. Call 541-786-0004.

Wine Blending Class, 4-7 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $50-$65. Learn the art and science behind blending wine. Call 509-786-2097.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Choir Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Trillium-239 Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Tickets: $14 general admission; $12 for seniors, students, and 3RFS members. Quirky originals, humorous songs, lovely traditional tunes and more, blended beautifully on guitar, banjo, cello, and harmonious voices. Call 509-713-3547.

Inland Northwest Orchestra featuring Young Artist Winners in Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S 1st St., Hermiston. Free. Call 541-289-4696.

Nightlife

Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae. Call 509-946-9328.

Straw Hat Revival, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Newgrass from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.

Zilliox, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 2 and 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

sun | Apr. 21

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Easter Egg Hunt and Art Contest, noon-2 p.m., Woman Strong, 395 Sell Ln., Richland. Call 818-399-0907.

mon | Apr. 22

Dance

Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $38.25 for Richland resident, $47.75 non resident. No partner needed. Call 831-214-3021.

Film

‘The Beaver Believers’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$10. The new documentary film is the urgent yet whimsical story of an unlikely cadre of activists who share a common vision: restoring the North American Beaver. Call 509-529-6500.

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Apr. 23

Comedy

Dry Bar Comedy Tour, 7:30-8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Apr. 24

Music

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

Trafficked at 15 - A Survivor and Advocate’s Story, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Center Rotary Event Center, 6222 W John Day Ave., Kennewick. Free. A conversation with Theresa Flores; human trafficking survivor, victim’s advocate and best selling author of several books. Call 509-942-4260.

thu | Apr. 25

Comedy

Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

HaleStorm, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $29.50-$45.

Talks & Readings

Lecture: Defenders of the Union: Woman’s Relief Corps and the Grand Army of the Republic, 7-8:30 p.m., East Benton County Historical Museum, 205 W. Keewaydin Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-7704.

fri | Apr. 26

Comedy

Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Horse Heaven Hills Wine Growers Reception, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $20, $15 for Wine Club members. Call 509-786-1000.

2019 Spring Bazaar, noon-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.

Music

Steven Curtis Chapman, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Nightlife

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. By Sam Bobrick, the play relays a comedic clash of generations when two couples mistakenly rent the same cabin for the same weekend. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | Apr. 27

Art

Flamingo - Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $80.

Comedy

Kortney Shane Williams, 7-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Tickets: $8 for adults; $5 for students and seniors over 62.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star The Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

2019 Spring Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.

Music

Camerata Musica: Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost; donations accepted. Virtuoso lute duets. Call 509-946-1175.

Malpass Brothers, 4-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Tickets: $20 adults, $5 18 and under. Classic country music. Call 509-832-0336.

Vanna Oh! with Marceline and JFKFC, 6-10 p.m., Glow Garden, 504 Stanley St., Richland. Tickets: $6 in advance; $8 day of show. Her act includes elements of jazz, folk, punk, blues, and rock and roll that keep the audience engaged and constantly surprised.

Nightlife

Faith and Bobby, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Misc.

Culinary Class: For the Love of Sushi, 5:30-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $85 regular; $80 club members. Call 509-786-1000.

Native Plant Awareness Day at McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Rd., Burbank. Free. Activities for children and adults alike. Call 509-546-8300.

Prosser Science Expo & Recycling Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave., Prosser. Free. West Benton Fire Rescue will burn a small building. WSU Raptor club, a giant salmon, speakers and more. Call 509-786-2460.

Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.

Sports

Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Boys Lacrosse in tournament style play with 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 2 and 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

‘Weekend Comedy’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | Apr. 28

Misc.

Spring Barrel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $5 tasting fee. Call 509-786-2097.

Spring Barrel Weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Call 509-628-7799.

Music

Artrageous, 2 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.

Sports

Three Rivers Shootout, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Features boys Lacrosse in tournament style play hosting 62 teams from all over the Pacific Northwest. Call 509-221-8087.

Theater

‘Weekend Comedy’, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.