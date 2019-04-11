Tri-City things to do for April 12-21

Columbia Basin College Jazz Unlimited will feature Keith Carlock, a professional drummer who has performed with many notable groups and soloists including Sting, Toto, John Mayer, and the original Blues Brothers Band, in a guest artist concert. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at Kennewick High School’s Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St. Tickets are available at the door.

fri | Apr. 12

Comedy

Gibron Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Over 100 amazing vendors from all over the PNW. Call 509-314-5181.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Guest Artist Concert: Keith Carlock, 7:30 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 students & seniors. Professional drummer Keith Carlock in concert with the Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra. Call 509-542-5531.

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Band Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. High school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands from around the Northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Terror/Cactus with Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sat | Apr. 13

Comedy

Gibron Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 7 p.m., and “The Little Star The Could,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

23rd Annual Lakeside Gem & Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Tickets: $5; free for children under 14 with paid adult. Call 509-308-8312.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Call 509-314-5181.

Royal Family Fairy Tale Ball, 1-3 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $20 children 2-17, $25 adults 18 and up. A mother/daughter event. Meet your favorite fairy tale characters and sing and dance the afternoon away.

Sock Hop & Mystery Party, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $65-$75. Call 509-786-2180.

WSU Garden Education Series: Plant This, Not That: Landscaping with Native Plants, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Band Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Record Store Day 2019, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Finger Guns/The Van Dels/Nijlpaard/ Mule, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Gregg Bilisle-Chi, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

Steven Wright, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Sports

Idaho Horsemen at Tri-Cities Fire, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sun | Apr. 14

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

23rd Annual Lakeside Gem & Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Tickets: $5; free for children under 14 with paid adult. Call 509-308-8312.

Badger Mountain Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Badger Mountain Westgate Trailhead, Skyline Trail, Richland. Contact trip leader: Janelle Downs sagejld@aol.com if you plan on attending.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Call 509-314-5181.

Pasta for the Pups, noon-4:30 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland. Fundraiser for POPP to help homeless dogs and cats. Fun activities and prizes. Tickets available at the door. $12 per person (drinks sold separately), 21 & over only.

Music

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 3-4:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

mon | Apr. 15

Dance

Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $38.25 for Richland resident, $47.75 non resident. No partner needed. Call 831-214-3021.

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

tue | Apr. 16

Misc.

2019 Spring Senior Times Expo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Come visit with exhibitors as they share products, services and ideas for senior living. Prizes, drawings, samples, giveaways and a Senior Times Hunt for the Treasure contest. Call 509-737-8778.

Music

High School Jazz Showcase, 5-8:30 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Local high school jazz programs perform. Call 509-946-9328.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Apr. 17

Misc.

Saddle Mountain Wildflower Walk, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Van Giesen Park & Ride, Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. This is a long day: dress appropriately for the weather, bring lunch and snacks, and don’t forget your cameras. Please contact Ernest Crediford at Ernest_crediford@live.com if you plan on attending.

Music

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Apr. 18

Comedy

Carl Lee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Ron White, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Jazz Unlimited FreeForm 2019 Festival Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.

Talks & Readings

Music and Message: Songs of Social Change, 7-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Acoustic trio Trillium-239 highlights notable social movements from the past 150 years that have been powered by song. Hear the surprising stories behind some familiar songs, listen to a few rare old songs, and feel the power of a good sing-along. Call 509-542-5531.

fri | Apr. 19

Comedy

Carl Lee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Viva Las Vegas: A Night With The Arc, 5-9 p.m., Red Lion Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $65 per person includes dinner and 2 glasses of wine. A night filled with fun, food, laughter and incredible silent and live auction items. Casino-style card games and fun prizes.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Honors Showcase Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Free. This evening concert will feature outstanding concert choirs from the day events selected by the judges as having demonstrated exemplary choral technique. Call 509-542-5531.

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Choir Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Derina Harvey Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $30-$25. Alberta-based Celtic-rock act who offer a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as their own original jigs and reels. Call 509-529-6500.

Nightlife

Diego and the Detonators, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Blues from Walla Walla. Call 509-946-9328.

Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Southern pickin’ guitar. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

Southridge High Drama presents ‘The Lost Boy’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd, Kennewick. Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 seniors, military and students.

sat | Apr. 20

Comedy

Carl Lee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

George Lopez: The Wall - World Tour, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $20-$65.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’, 2-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and free popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Misc.

3rd Annual Celebration of Science: Our Scientific Heritage, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Enjoy hands-on science activities and engage with some of the world-class scientists who live and work in the Mid-Columbia region.

Children’s Interpretive Walk - Badger Flats Trail, 9:30-11 a.m., Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland. Free. This is a walk for every age group, parents and children alike. Please contact trip leader Pauline Schafer at paulines@visitthereach.org if you plan on attending.

Fire Cannot Kill a Quizmaster: ‘Game of Thrones’ Quiz, noon, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Pub trivia. Cost: $5. Call 509-946-9328.

Easter Egg Hunt, 8:30-10 a.m., Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Rd, Pasco. Cost: $4 for breakfast; egg hunt is free. Raffles, other games and family activities are scheduled all morning. Pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Call 509-543-5791.

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Food trucks + wine + live music, all day long. A 21+ event. Call 541-786-0004.

Wine Blending Class, 4-7 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $50-$65. Learn the art and science behind blending wine. Call 509-786-2097.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Choir Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Concert choirs and jazz choirs around the northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Trillium-239 Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Tickets: $14 general admission; $12 for seniors, students, and 3RFS members. Quirky originals, humorous songs, lovely traditional tunes and more, blended beautifully on guitar, banjo, cello, and harmonious voices. Call 509-713-3547.

Nightlife

Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae. Call 509-946-9328.

Straw Hat Revival, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Newgrass from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.

Zilliox, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

sun | Apr. 21

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.