Tri-City things to do for March 29-April 7

fri | Mar. 29
Comedy
Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dash w/Hofsky & Asis, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
sat | Mar. 30
Comedy
Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Bluewood BASH, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluewood Ski Area, N. Touchet Rd., Dayton. The ever-popular pond skim happens Saturday, along with a beer garden and live music by The FrogHollow Band. DJ Z-Luck, a BBQ on the deck, raffle prizes and more. Call 509-382-4725.
Wallula Gap Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Yokes Parking Lot, 4905 Road 68, Pasco. Free. Contact Ernest_crediford@live.com if you plan on attending.
Music
Encanto, 6-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$40. Encanto is defined as the Ethereal beauty of Opera Aria, Classical instrumental and Mariachi Bolero. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-735-8584.
Spyn Reset/Blue Lotus, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Idaho Horsemen at Tri-Cities Fire, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
sun | Mar. 31
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Like Father, Like Son’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations gratefully accepted.
Misc.
Bluewood BASH, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluewood Ski Area, N. Touchet Rd., Dayton. Family-friendly games and activities, such as scavenger hunts, body bowling, and snow-thing building contests. DJ Z-Luck, a BBQ on the deck, raffle prizes and more. Call 509-382-4725.
Music
Indian Classical Concert: Santoor and Tabla, 5-7 p.m., Hindu Society of Eastern Washington, 2100 Bombing Range Rd, West Richland. Free.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military.
mon | Apr. 1
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
tue | Apr. 2
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Apr. 3
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Apr. 4
Art
Exhibit: (extra): terrestrial and ordinary, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Esvelt Gallery, 2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Free. Photographic and sculptural work of Ohio artists Nicholaus Arnold and Ashley Jude Jonas. Call 509-542-5531.
Lecture & Reception: (extra): terrestrial and ordinary, 3-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Esvelt Gallery, 2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Comedy
Oliver Graves, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $20. Call 509-943-1173. One night only.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Six Appeal - A Cappella, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $30-$35. A world-class vocal ensemble that combines musical prowess and sharp comedic timing with the energy and vitality of a rock band. The award-winning vocal band will take the audience on a journey that covers multiple decades and genres of music - performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and catchy original tunes - completely a cappella. Call 509-529-6500.
fri | Apr. 5
Art
Exhibit: (extra): terrestrial and ordinary, 8 a.m.-noon., Columbia Basin College Esvelt Gallery, 2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
Nightlife
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Metaphorical Lions/Louder Oceans/Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Apr. 6
Art
Art Opening: Carol Betker, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. See the art for free; $10 tastings. Call 509-588-3155.
Paint Party, 1-4 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Cost: $30-$45. Call 509-786-2097.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Candy Mountain Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m.-noon, Candy Mountain Trailhead, 71004 E 669 PRNE, Richland.
Play Up the Music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Sing-a-longs, crafts and fun based on Disney Junior Music.
All Things Poultry, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Free. Poultry costume contests, knowledge bowl contests, egg decorating, art, crafts, poultry races, and so much more. Call 509-582-6436.
Nightlife
At It’s Finest/w Kennewick Man, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Pentley Holmes, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
sun | Apr. 7
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘The Gospel According to Andre’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations gratefully accepted.
Misc.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
Theater
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
