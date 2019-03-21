Tri-City things to do for March 22-31

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 22
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Cole & the Thorns, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. With Coaster & Leviticuss. Call 509-946-9328.
Speed Dating ages 30-45 and ages 45-55, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $22 advance; $27 at the door. Call 509-703-6550.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
Legally Blonde, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sat | Mar. 23
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Prom Fashion Show, 2:30 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free.
Speed Dating ages 55+, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $22 advance; $27 at the door. Call 509-703-6550.
Spring Equinox Celebration, 3-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Cost: $5 glass pours and $10 tastings. Live music by Evan Egerer.
Music
Camerata Musica: Aristeia Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. Clarinet trio performing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Muczynski, and Bruch. Call 509-946-1175.
Seattle Rock Orchestra performs Led Zeppelin, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $50-$40. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Rob Scheps Wayne Shorter Project, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sun | Mar. 24
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony presents “Debuts”, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$55. Featuring winners of its Young Artist’s Competition as soloists.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
mon | Mar. 25
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 26
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Mar. 27
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
thu | Mar. 28
Comedy
Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
fri | Mar. 29
Comedy
Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dash w/Hofsky & Asis, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683. 3/29, 3/30 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
sat | Mar. 30
Comedy
Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Encanto, 6-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$40. Encanto is defined as the Ethereal beauty of Opera Aria, Classical instrumental and Mariachi Bolero. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-735-8584.
Spyn Reset/Blue Lotus, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.
sun | Mar. 31
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
