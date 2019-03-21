Arts & Entertainment

Tri-City things to do for March 22-31

Tri-City Herald

March 21, 2019 05:26 PM

The Richland Players’ production of “Night Watch” continues for the next two weekends.
The Richland Players’ production of “Night Watch” continues for the next two weekends. Courtesy of Bret Parker
The Richland Players’ production of “Night Watch” continues for the next two weekends. Courtesy of Bret Parker

Did you know you can search our online calendar?

fri | Mar. 22

Film

Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Cole & the Thorns, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. With Coaster & Leviticuss. Call 509-946-9328.

Speed Dating ages 30-45 and ages 45-55, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $22 advance; $27 at the door. Call 509-703-6550.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.

‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

Legally Blonde, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

sat | Mar. 23

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Prom Fashion Show, 2:30 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free.

Speed Dating ages 55+, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Tickets: $22 advance; $27 at the door. Call 509-703-6550.

Spring Equinox Celebration, 3-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Cost: $5 glass pours and $10 tastings. Live music by Evan Egerer.

Music

Camerata Musica: Aristeia Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. Clarinet trio performing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Muczynski, and Bruch. Call 509-946-1175.

Seattle Rock Orchestra performs Led Zeppelin, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $50-$40. Call 509-529-6500.

Nightlife

Rob Scheps Wayne Shorter Project, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

sun | Mar. 24

Music

Mid-Columbia Symphony presents “Debuts”, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15-$55. Featuring winners of its Young Artist’s Competition as soloists.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

mon | Mar. 25

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Mar. 26

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Mar. 27

Music

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

thu | Mar. 28

Comedy

Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Sports

Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

fri | Mar. 29

Comedy

Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Dash w/Hofsky & Asis, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683. 3/29, 3/30 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

sat | Mar. 30

Comedy

Tabari McCoy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Encanto, 6-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $15-$40. Encanto is defined as the Ethereal beauty of Opera Aria, Classical instrumental and Mariachi Bolero. Call 509-542-5531.

Nightlife

Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-735-8584.

Spyn Reset/Blue Lotus, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sun | Mar. 31

Theater

ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.

Send us your events

You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.

Deadline is 10 days before publication date.

  Comments  