ACT’s ‘The Neverending Story’ opens this weekend

The Academy of Children’s Theatre is performing a magical production of “The Neverending Story” for two weekends, bringing to life the fantasy tale of the young boy Bastian and his fictional fantasy world of adventures and adversaries. It is filled with classic riddles, plot twists, villains, heroes, humanity and triumph.
Performances are at 7 p.m. March 22 and 29 and at 3 p.m. on March 23, 24, 30 and 31.
In the lead roles are Asher Damrell, who plays the boy Bastian, and Isabella Frantz, who portrays the role of Atreyu. The director is Emily Richman, and it is produced by Zanna Grandinetti.
Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for students and seniors, and $10 for kids age 12 and younger.
They’re available at www.academyofchildrenstheatre.org and at the door.
ACT is at 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
Mid-Columbia Symphony concert to feature young musicians
A Mid-Columbia Symphony concert featuring Young Artists Competition winners is Sunday in Richland.
Showtime is 3 p.m. at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The annual Young Artists Competition is sponsored by the symphony and gives young musicians a chance to test their chops.
Adienne Shields is the guest conductor.
Sunday’s concert also will feature performances of John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4.”
Tickets are available at midcolumbiasymphony.org or at the symphony office in Richland.
Prices are $27 to $55 for adults and $15 for students.
DASH to perform March 29 in Richland
The soul/rock/fusion band DASH will perform March 29 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $6.
Hofsky and ASIS also will play.
DASH hails from Bozeman, Mont., and has been enticing crowds around the West since the band's inception in February 2018, a news release said.
"They write songs that people can relate to, from the perspective as a couple and individually, and present them in a high energy, dance party method," the release said.
Emerald of Siam is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
Free tours of private railroad car in Othello
America’s oldest operating passenger railroad car, The Abraham Lincoln, will be open for free public tours in Othello on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The business car was built for the D&RG Railroad by The Pullman Co. in 1910 while Robert Todd Lincoln was president and CEO. It was one of the first heavyweight cars Pullman produced with steel framing, tailored mission-style wood interiors and electric lights.
It ushered in the golden age of railroads; a time when to ride a ‘Pullman’ was to experience the most comfortable, elegant and fastest transportation available. As a venerable example of this important period in transportation, The Abraham Lincoln is one of the few private railroad cars accepted on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The hundred-ton, century-old antique will be parked at 910 N. Broadway in Othello.
