Tri-City things to do for March 15-24

fri | Mar. 15
Comedy
Harry Riley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Wynonna & the Big Noise, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $10-$40.
Nightlife
Frazer Wambeke, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Karaoke Contest Finals, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz piano. Call 509-946-9328.
Terry Robb, 7 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance. Blues.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
‘The Pirates of Penzance’, 7 p.m., Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Ave., West Richland. Tickets: $10 adults, $7 students and seniors.
sat | Mar. 16
Comedy
Harry Riley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Pete’s Dragon’, 2-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Masters of Illusion Live, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Tickets: Up Close $69; Premium $59; General $49. Call 800-654-9453.
Spring Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S Union St., Kennewick. Free admission. Easter crafts, toys, baby and kitchen items, wreaths wine barrel crafts, soaps, handbags, concrete art and more. Call 509-783-3012.
Nightlife
Plaid Sham, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Irish acoustic. Call 509-946-9328.
Shamrock Shakedown, 4-8 p.m., Parkade Bar and Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. A $10 ticket gets you one free beer in three different bars downtown during the bar crawl event. Raffle items and plenty of shenanigans. Call 509-586-6006.
Sultana Dancers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Fun tunes of the 60’s & 70’s to rock the tasting room! Call 509-627-3100.
Talks & Readings
WSU Garden Education Series: How to Care for Your Lawn, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. WSU Master Gardeners will discuss how to prepare your lawn for the next growing season, keeping it healthy through the summer, and how to troubleshoot problem areas. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
‘The Pirates of Penzance’, 2 & 7 p.m., Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Ave., West Richland. Tickets: $10 adults, $7 students and seniors.
sun | Mar. 17
Dance
Afternoon Jazz/Swing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations gratefully accepted.
Misc.
Taste Local Winemaker Dinner with Muret-Gaston, 4-7 p.m., The Bradley, 404 Bradley Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $85. Call 509-628-7799.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
Music
Ímar - Celtic/Irish Band, 2-3:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $28 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Theater
Auditions: ‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 5-8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Open auditions.
mon | Mar. 18
Music
Cale Moon, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
Auditions: ‘Girls of the Garden Club’, 6-9 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Open auditions.
tue | Mar. 19
Music
Chris King & the Gutterballs, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Building Circular Economies, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. This talk features two vignettes about technologies under development at PNNL that enable circular economies: hydrothermal liquefaction of sewage sludge and jet fuel from alcohol that comes from industrial waste gases. Call 509-375-6871.
wed | Mar. 20
Misc.
Meet the Author: Margaret Stohl, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. A #1 New York Times bestselling nerd, world-builder, video game creator, comic book writer and festival founder. Call 951-743-5216.
Music
Ilya Yakushev Classical Piano Concert, 7-9 p.m., Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. Tickets: $20 adults; $5 students. Call 509-832-0336.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
‘Being the Change’, 7-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. This feature documentary film delves into the life of Caltech / Jet Propulsion Laboratory atmospheric scientist Peter Kalmus, who cut his fossil fuel use to 1/10th of the average American. Call 509-438-8939.
‘So Close to America’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School Theater, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Free. This documentary, filmed in the Columbia Basin, explores what it’s like to be an undocumented farm worker and their importance to our economy. Q&A after the film.
thu | Mar. 21
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: Fighting For Gender Equality in the Early 1900’s: Strong Women and Why Their Stories Matter, 7-8:30 p.m., East Benton County Historical Museum, 205 W. Keewaydin Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Mar. 22
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Cole & the Thorns, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. With Coaster & Leviticuss. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. A magical production that brings to life the fantasy tale of young boy named Bastian who bullied and retreats to a functional fantasy world of adventures and adversaries. Call 509-943-6027.
Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
Legally Blonde, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sat | Mar. 23
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Camerata Musica: Aristeia Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. Clarinet trio performing music by Mozart, Beethoven, Muczynski, and Bruch. Call 509-946-1175.
Seattle Rock Orchestra performs Led Zeppelin, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $50-$40. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Rob Scheps Wayne Shorter Project, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Ghost Detective’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Rd., Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sun | Mar. 24
Theater
ACT Presents ‘The Neverending Story’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Auditions: ‘Mamma Mia!’, noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Come prepared to sing 16 bars or up to 1 minute of a musical theatre or pop song, NOT ABBA. Call 509-542-5531.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
