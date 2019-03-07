Tri-City things to do for March 8-17

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 8
Comedy
Phillip Kopczynski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Ladies Night, 6-9 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $35. International Women’s day with a special treat from European Desserts & Appetizers. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are limited to the first 30 lucky ladies! Call 509-545-9588.
The Collin Wilson Sextet, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Mar. 9
Comedy
Comedy Night, 6-8 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45 VIP; $25 reserved seating. As per tradition, Comedy Night will open with a Lip Sync Sing-Off then we will laugh the night away with Emily Richman. Call 509-529-6500.
Phillip Kopczynski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
America, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$30.
JOYFUL JOYFUL concert, 7-8 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, 5304 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free. A musical celebration of the joy and inspiration featuring Molly Holleran, Cynthia Vaughn, Kelli Kruse and Olin Ensley. Call 509-547-9087.
Nightlife
Mark Reeder, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Stingshark, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Vancouver Giants at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
WSU Master Gardeners: SPRING GARDEN DAY Educational Seminar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., WSU Tri-Cities East Building Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Cost: $40. Spring Garden Day is a day-long program of gardening classes for local gardeners. The program consists of key-note speakers followed with a variety of break-out classes. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sun | Mar. 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Young Artists Competition, 1-4 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S 1st St., Hermiston. Call 541-289-4696.
mon | Mar. 11
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 12
Misc.
Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
CBC Choir and Orchestra Winter Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Chris Tomlin, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $38.50-$89.50.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Ice Age Floods Meeting and Lecture ‘The Blues: Natural history of the Blue Mountains’, 6:45-8:45 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Call 509-430-0990.
wed | Mar. 13
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $24-$30 The Tri-City Americans are a WHL team. Call 3/13 7:05 p.m.
thu | Mar. 14
Comedy
Harry Riley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. SWL Building, Lecture Hall 121 on the main floor. Call 509-528-6222.
Music
CBC Jazz Winter Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Mar. 15
Comedy
Harry Riley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Wynonna & the Big Noise, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $10-$40.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sat | Mar. 16
Comedy
Harry Riley, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
‘Murder at the Juice Joint’, 10 a.m., The Weinhard Hotel, 235 E. Main Street, Dayton. $279 per couple/room. A murder mystery event with catered dinner, overnight stay and awards. Reservations must be made at least one week prior to the event. Call 509-382-4032.
Talks & Readings
WSU Garden Education Series: How to Care for Your Lawn, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. WSU Master Gardeners will discuss how to prepare your lawn for the next growing season, keeping it healthy through the summer, and how to troubleshoot problem areas. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Richland Players Presents: ‘Night Watch’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students, military. A drama by Lucille Fletcher.
sun | Mar. 17
Dance
Afternoon Jazz/Swing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations gratefully accepted.
Misc.
Taste Local Winemaker Dinner with Muret-Gaston, 4-7 p.m., The Bradley, 404 Bradley Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $85. Call 509-628-7799.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
Music
Ímar - Celtic/Irish Band, 2-3:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $28 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
