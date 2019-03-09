This Grammy winner is singing at the Toyota Center Tuesday

A night of incredible sound and worship will be “roaring” into the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.
Grammy winning singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin — one of the most successful Christian touring artists — will bring his “The Holy Roar Tour” to the Kennewick Toyota Center at 7 p.m. March 12.
“It is so much more than just another night of songs. It’s an encounter with the presence of the living God. I pray it ignites a fire in the hearts of the people,” Tomlin said in a news release. “I do believe this tour and message will have a lasting impact long after the curtain falls.”
Playing to nearly 30 stadiums this spring, the concert features Tauren Wells and Pat Barrett, along with special guests Nicole Serrano and Chris’ Pastor Darren Whitehead.
Raised in Texas where he was given his first guitar as a child by his father, Tomlin self-taught by playing along to Willie Nelson records, said the release.
Now, he has sold over 7 million records including his well-known songs, “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies),” “Our God,” “Good Good Father” and “How Great Is Our God.”
Tomlin’s latest album, Holy Roar: Live from Church, will be released March 15 and contains seven songs from last fall’s Holy Roar album, including the rising worship song, “Is He Worthy?” and a song by Pat Barrett, who is signed to Chris’ imprint label Bowyer & Bow.
Live performance videos will also be available on each of the eight tracks.
Tickets for the “Holy Roar Tour” can be purchased via TicketMaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
