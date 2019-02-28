Tri-City things to do for March 1-10

fri | Mar. 1
Comedy
Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6:30 p.m. by Mango. Call 509-380-0354.
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Missa Latina, 8-9:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco. Tickets: $25; K-12 Free. 11th annual Latin American Celebration. Call 509-572-5640.
Nightlife
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 2:15-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.
Kinky Boots, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$87.
sat | Mar. 2
Comedy
Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet de Seuss and more, 1 & 7 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St, Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children.
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6pm by Evan Egerer. Call 509-380-0354.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Almost Machines w/Stranger & Stranger, Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 8 a.m-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Mar. 3
Music
WW Choral Society Concert: Music of New Orleans, 3-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12-$25. Call 509-529-6500.
Jovanni-Rey V. de Pedro Piano Recital, 3 p.m., Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland. Free.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Searching’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. A mystery/thriller.
Misc.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
mon | Mar. 4
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
tue | Mar. 5
Misc.
Mardi Paws 2019, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $75. This party and fundraiser supports Benton-Franklin Humane Society and includes beer, wine and a delicious array of hors d’oeuvres, a wine pull, silent auction, paddle auction, a photo booth. Call 509-374-4235.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Mar. 6
Sports
Victoria Royals at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
thu | Mar. 7
Comedy
Phillip Kopczynski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
River Restoration Northwest Film Festival, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $8 advance, $12 at the door. The Festival consists of 12 short-length films featuring river restoration supported by local communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Robert Richardson Memorial Scholarship Performances, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. This recital is the final phase of a three step process designed to select the top three candidates to receive the Robert Richardson Scholarship. Come hear the best high school musicians in the area all at one event. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
fri | Mar. 8
Comedy
Phillip Kopczynski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity,” 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Ladies Night, 6-9 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $35. International Women’s day with a special treat from European Desserts & Appetizers. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are limited to the first 30 lucky ladies! Call 509-545-9588.
The Collin Wilson Sextet, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Mar. 9
Comedy
Comedy Night, 6-8 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45 VIP; $25 reserved seating. As per tradition, Comedy Night will open with a Lip Sync Sing-Off then we will laugh the night away with Emily Richman. Call 509-529-6500.
Phillip Kopczynski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather,” 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
America, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$30.
JOYFUL JOYFUL concert, 7-8 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist, 5304 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Free. A musical celebration of the joy and inspiration featuring Molly Holleran, Cynthia Vaughn, Kelli Kruse and Olin Ensley. Call 509-547-9087.
Nightlife
Mark Reeder, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Stingshark, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Vancouver Giants at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
WSU Master Gardeners: SPRING GARDEN DAY Educational Seminar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., WSU Tri-Cities East Building Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Cost: $40. Spring Garden Day is a day-long program of gardening classes for local gardeners. The program consists of key-note speakers followed with a variety of break-out classes. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Getting to Know...Footloose’, 7-8:15 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: General admission $5; students with ASB, children under 10, seniors $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sun | Mar. 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Young Artists Competition, 1-4 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S 1st St., Hermiston. Call 541-289-4696.
