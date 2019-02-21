Arts & Entertainment

Tri-City things to do for Feb. 22-March 3

Tri-City Herald

February 21, 2019 05:00 PM

Camerata Musica welcomes Ensemble Caprice for two concerts on Saturday, Feb. 23. Both performances are at the Columbia Basin College Arts Center.
Camerata Musica welcomes Ensemble Caprice for two concerts on Saturday, Feb. 23. Both performances are at the Columbia Basin College Arts Center. Courtesy photo
Camerata Musica welcomes Ensemble Caprice for two concerts on Saturday, Feb. 23. Both performances are at the Columbia Basin College Arts Center. Courtesy photo

fri | Feb. 22

Comedy

Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Speed Dating Ages 30-45, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.

Nightlife

Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.

Entombed with Triggabyte, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 advance; $15 at the door. EDM Dance Party. 18 years and older.

Sex Mission w/Space Wrench, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual psychedelic rock. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Sports

Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Talks & Readings

Matthias Maute Lecture & Presenation, 11 a.m.-noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A solo demonstration and lecture by Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice Artist Director. Call 509-542-5531.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. The story of Abraham Lincoln told from a modern perspective. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Call 509-943-6027.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | Feb. 23

Book Signing

Jess Steven Hughes: ‘The Peacekeeper’, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-891-1695.

Comedy

Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

5th Annual Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $40. 21 and older event.

Bluewood College Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ski Bluewood, 2000 North Touchet Rd., Dayton. $25 lift tix for college students with student ID. Rockin’ the slopes with Top-40 hits by DJ Z-Luck.

McNary National Wildlife Refuge Winter Birds, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Rd., Burbank. Free. Bird tours, Blue Mountain Live Raptors, nature walks, and activities for children and adults. Call 509-546-8300.

Speed Dating Ages 45+, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.

Music

Camerata Musica: Ensemble Caprice, 4-5 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. A Baroque feast. A special concert for families celebrating the magic of music and stories at 4 p.m. Camerata Musica concert at 7:30 pm with 8 sets and 8 stories by composers like Bach, Schmelzer, Vivaldi; and Falconieri.

Nightlife

Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz trumpet. Call 509-946-9328.

Women Who Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Karaoke & corset night. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

WSU Master Gardeners: How to Build a Raised Garden Bed, 1-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180

sun | Feb. 24

Misc.

Bluewood College Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ski Bluewood, 2000 North Touchet Rd., Dayton. $25 lift tix for college students with student ID. Rockin’ the slopes with Top-40 hits by DJ Z-Luck.

Theater

ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.

mon | Feb. 25

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Feb. 27

Music

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Feb. 28

Comedy

Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

The Fabulous Firesides, 6:30-9 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. 50’s - 60’s Classic County Rock Music.

Seth Walker, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.

Theater

Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 5:45-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Community theater companies from throughout Washington state will perform on the Princess Theatre stage. Call 509-786-2180.

fri | Mar. 1

Comedy

Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet de Seuss and more, 7 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St, Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6:30 p.m. by Mango. Call 509-380-0354.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Missa Latina, 8-9:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco. Tickets: $25; K-12 Free. 11th annual Latin American Celebration. Call 509-572-5640.

Nightlife

Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 2:15-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.

Kinky Boots, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$87.

sat | Mar. 2

Comedy

Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet de Seuss and more, 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St, Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children.

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6pm by Evan Egerer. Call 509-380-0354.

Sports

Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 8 a.m-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | Mar. 3

Music

WW Choral Society Concert: Music of New Orleans, 3-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12-$25. Call 509-529-6500.

Film

Tri-City Film Club: ‘Searching’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. A mystery/thriller.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

