Tri-City things to do for Feb. 22-March 3

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Feb. 22
Comedy
Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Speed Dating Ages 30-45, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Entombed with Triggabyte, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 advance; $15 at the door. EDM Dance Party. 18 years and older.
Sex Mission w/Space Wrench, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual psychedelic rock. Call 509-946-9328.
SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
Matthias Maute Lecture & Presenation, 11 a.m.-noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A solo demonstration and lecture by Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice Artist Director. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. The story of Abraham Lincoln told from a modern perspective. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 23
Book Signing
Jess Steven Hughes: ‘The Peacekeeper’, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-891-1695.
Comedy
Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
5th Annual Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $40. 21 and older event.
Bluewood College Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ski Bluewood, 2000 North Touchet Rd., Dayton. $25 lift tix for college students with student ID. Rockin’ the slopes with Top-40 hits by DJ Z-Luck.
McNary National Wildlife Refuge Winter Birds, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Rd., Burbank. Free. Bird tours, Blue Mountain Live Raptors, nature walks, and activities for children and adults. Call 509-546-8300.
Speed Dating Ages 45+, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.
Music
Camerata Musica: Ensemble Caprice, 4-5 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. A Baroque feast. A special concert for families celebrating the magic of music and stories at 4 p.m. Camerata Musica concert at 7:30 pm with 8 sets and 8 stories by composers like Bach, Schmelzer, Vivaldi; and Falconieri.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz trumpet. Call 509-946-9328.
Women Who Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Karaoke & corset night. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
WSU Master Gardeners: How to Build a Raised Garden Bed, 1-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180
sun | Feb. 24
Misc.
Bluewood College Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ski Bluewood, 2000 North Touchet Rd., Dayton. $25 lift tix for college students with student ID. Rockin’ the slopes with Top-40 hits by DJ Z-Luck.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Feb. 25
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Feb. 27
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Feb. 28
Comedy
Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
The Fabulous Firesides, 6:30-9 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. 50’s - 60’s Classic County Rock Music.
Seth Walker, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.
Theater
Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 5:45-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Community theater companies from throughout Washington state will perform on the Princess Theatre stage. Call 509-786-2180.
fri | Mar. 1
Comedy
Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet de Seuss and more, 7 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St, Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine,” 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6:30 p.m. by Mango. Call 509-380-0354.
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Missa Latina, 8-9:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco. Tickets: $25; K-12 Free. 11th annual Latin American Celebration. Call 509-572-5640.
Nightlife
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 2:15-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.
Kinky Boots, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$87.
sat | Mar. 2
Comedy
Andrew Rivers, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet de Seuss and more, 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St, Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children.
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars,” 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. $5 Cover. Live music @ 6pm by Evan Egerer. Call 509-380-0354.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Kaleidoscope 2019 Festival, 8 a.m-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $10-$25. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Mar. 3
Music
WW Choral Society Concert: Music of New Orleans, 3-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12-$25. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Searching’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. A mystery/thriller.
Misc.
Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments