Tri-City things to do for Feb. 15-24

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Feb. 15
Comedy
Taylor Clark, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Film
Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Mom’s & Son’s Night Out, 6:45-9 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $20 per couple for Pasco Residents; $25 non-residents. Each additional child $8 Res/$10 Non-Res. Games, food, dancing and fun. Call 509-545-3456.
Valentine’s Day Celebration, 6:30-10 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $95 plus tax and gratuity. Call 509-588-8800.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Chelsea Spence, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Harpist. Call 509-946-9328.
Tas Cru, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Memphis Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Irene Ryan ‘Night of Scenes’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Theatre Students will perform scenes they have prepared for the Irene Ryan Scholarship competition. Call 509-542-5531.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. This very funny, very adult, very musical comedy explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 16
Art
Cyber Art 509 Artists Demonstrations, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd, Richland. Free. “Empty Bowls.” Call 509-943-9815.
Comedy
Taylor Clark, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun,” 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Nightlife
The Grizzly Bar Presents, A Pirate Party!, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., The Grizzly Bar, 2525 N 20th Ave., Pasco. Come dressed in your pirate best to win your share of pirate booty. Call 509-544-3916.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown Bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Anti-Valentine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A Tri-Cities singles social. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
Sons of the American Revolution, Mid-Columbia Chapter Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 1769 Leslie Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-375-3001.
Theater
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Feb. 17
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for Dancing/Listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Pick of the Litter’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. This film follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Theater
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
mon | Feb. 18
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Reading Rabbits: Kids’ Book Club!, 4-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. This club is intended for young people reading at a first to fourth grade reading level, but all kids who love to read are welcome to attend. Call 509-946-9893.
Climate Science on Tap, 7-8:15 p.m., Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Dr., Richland. Free. Presentation and discussion "How wildfires affect air quality, human health, and the chemical make-up of the atmosphere" by Dr. Manish Shrivastava of PNNL. Call 509-375-3435.
tue | Feb. 19
Music
Columbia Basin Concert Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Talks & Readings
Modern Day Alchemy: Building the Future Atom by Atom, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Steven Spurgeon will talk about how we build materials a single layer of atoms at a time, how we image atomic structure using state-of-the-art microscopes, and how we use supercomputers to model and predict the behavior of complex systems. Call 509-375-6871.
Sports
Red Deer Rebels at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Feb. 20
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Feb. 21
Comedy
Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: How Comic Books and the Real World Shape Each Other, 7-8:30 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Educational Presentation on Nuclear Generated Electromagnetic Pulse, 1:30-3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-380-8437.
fri | Feb. 22
Comedy
Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Speed Dating Ages 30-45, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Sex Mission w/Space Wrench, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual psychedelic rock. Call 509-946-9328.
SwingShift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
Matthias Maute Lecture & Presenation, 11 a.m.-noon, Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A solo demonstration and lecture by Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice Artist Director. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. The story of Abraham Lincoln told from a modern perspective. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 23
Book Signing
Jess Steven Hughes: ‘The Peacekeeper’, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-891-1695.
Comedy
Aida Rodriguez, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $18. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could,” 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Speed Dating Ages 45+, 7-10 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. Call 509-703-6550.
5th Annual Craft Brew & Bacon Festival, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $40. 21 and older event.
Music
Camerata Musica: Ensemble Caprice Family, 4-5 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. A Baroque feast - a special concert for families celebrating the magic of music and stories at 4 pm Camerata Musica concert at 7:30 pm with 8 sets and 8 stories by composers like Bach, Schmelzer, Vivaldi; and Falconieri.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz trumpet. Call 509-946-9328.
Women Who Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Karaoke & corset night. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180
sun | Feb. 24
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments