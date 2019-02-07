Tri-City things to do for Feb. 8-17

fri | Feb. 8
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cody Beebe & The Crooks w/Chase Craig Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Frank & Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Kootenay Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
sat | Feb. 9
Art
Paint Your Pet Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $100. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Paula Poundstone, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Dance
Valentine Dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $10. Live swing & ballroom music with the Three Rivers Saxtette. A fundraiser for the food bank. Call 509-947-9312.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. Doors open at 2 p.m. for jamming. Show starts at 6 p.m. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Reggae. Call 509-946-9328.
Les Stress and the Testers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Big Band. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Victoria Royals at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 2-4 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
sun | Feb. 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 2-4:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
mon | Feb. 11
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Feb. 12
Talks & Readings
Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. If you’re interested in performing, all you need to do is show up! Call 509-946-9893.
wed | Feb. 13
Film
Planetarium show, “A Star is Born”, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $4 adults; Free for children 5 and under and CBC students and staff with valid ID. Rated R. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Valentine Bingo, 1-3 p.m., Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick. Tickets: $5 advance; $8 at the door. Advance registration is required. Call 509-585-4303.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Feb. 14
Art
Valentine’s Sign Paint Night, 6-9 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Cost: $35-$45. Grab your sweetie or a friend and come have some fun painting your own sign with The Crafty Carrot. Call 509-786-2097.
Comedy
Taylor Clark, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Valentines Day at Tagaris, 4-9 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Special dinner menu, drink specials. Reservations preferred. Call 509-628-0020.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
fri | Feb. 15
Comedy
Taylor Clark, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Mom’s & Son’s Night Out, 6:45-9 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $20 per couple for Pasco Residents; $25 non-residents. Each additional child $8 Res/$10 Non-Res. Games, food, dancing and fun. Call 509-545-3456.
Valentine’s Day Celebration, 6:30-10 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $95 plus tax and gratuity. Call 509-588-8800.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Chelsea Spence, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Harpist. Call 509-946-9328.
Tas Cru, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Memphis Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Irene Ryan ‘Night of Scenes’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Theatre Students will perform scenes they have prepared for the Irene Ryan Scholarship competition. Call 509-542-5531.
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 7-8:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. The story of Abraham Lincoln told from a modern perspective. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. This very funny, very adult, very musical comedy explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 16
Art
Cyber Art 509 Artists Demonstrations, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd, Richland. Free. “Empty Bowls.” Call 509-943-9815.
Comedy
Taylor Clark, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Nightlife
The Grizzly Bar Presents, A Pirate Party!, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., The Grizzly Bar, 2525 N 20th Ave., Pasco. Come dressed in your pirate best to win your share of pirate booty. Call 509-544-3916.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown Bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Anti-Valentine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A Tri-Cities singles social. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
Sons of the American Revolution, Mid-Columbia Chapter Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 1769 Leslie Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-375-3001.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 7:30-10 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Feb. 17
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for Dancing/Listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Pick of the Litter’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. This film follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career.
Misc.
Red Wine & Chocolate, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’, 3-4:30 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
