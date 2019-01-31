Arts & Entertainment

Tri-City things to do for Feb. 1-10

Tri-City Herald

January 31, 2019 02:53 PM

Pasco High School is bringing the classic story of 'The Outsiders' to the stage.
Pasco High School is bringing the classic story of ‘The Outsiders’ to the stage. Courtesy of Heather Johnson
Pasco High School is bringing the classic story of ‘The Outsiders’ to the stage. Courtesy of Heather Johnson

fri | Feb. 1

Comedy

Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

‘Smallfoot’, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.

Nightlife

Dan Myers - The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Disco Karaoke Costume Party, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.

‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.

The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.

sat | Feb. 2

Art

Art Opening Featuring Karan Powers, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Join us in the Tasting Room meet the artist, enjoy a glass of wine while you enjoy her work.

Beginning Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins - Peacock Feather, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $70. Supplies are included. Call 509-430-8633.

Comedy

Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.

Be Tricky, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Electrified Blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.

‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.

The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.

sun | Feb. 3

Film

Tri-City Film Club: ‘Some Like It Hot’, 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

mon | Feb. 4

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

WWE Live, 7:30 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima.

Theater

Auditions: ‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged)’, 3-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Auditions will consist of improvisation exercises and games. No prepared monologues or scenes needed. Call 509-542-5544.

tue | Feb. 5

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.

Sports

Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

wed | Feb. 6

Music

Tropa Magica w/Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 at the door. Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

Talks & Readings

Columbia Basin Native Plant Society Presentation, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College SWL building-room 117, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Learn more about the natural areas in the Columbia Basin area including ongoing research and restoration projects at these sites.

thu | Feb. 7

Comedy

Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

I Heart Downtown Kennewick Cookie Walk, 5-8 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Charge for cookie(s) only; 1 for $2 or 3 for $5. A family and friends fun evening of sweets to eat plus art, music, and retail therapy. All ages welcome. Call 509-627-9433.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

fri | Feb. 8

Comedy

Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Cody Beebe & The Crooks w/Chase Craig Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Frank & Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Sports

Kootenay Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.

‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.

sat | Feb. 9

Art

Paint Your Pet Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $100. Call 509-430-8633.

Comedy

Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Paula Poundstone, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.

Dance

Valentine Dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $10. Live swing & ballroom music with the Three Rivers Saxtette. A fundraiser for the food bank. Call 509-947-9312.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. Doors open at 2 pm for jamming. Show starts at 6 pm promptly. Call 509-591-0710.

Nightlife

Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Reggae. Call 509-946-9328.

Les Stress and the Testers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Big Band. Call 509-946-9328.

Sports

Victoria Royals at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

‘Newsies’, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.

‘The Outsiders’, 2-4 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.

sun | Feb. 10

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.

Theater

‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.

‘MacBeth’, 2-4:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.

