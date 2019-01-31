Tri-City things to do for Feb. 1-10

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Feb. 1
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Smallfoot’, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.
Nightlife
Dan Myers - The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Disco Karaoke Costume Party, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
sat | Feb. 2
Art
Art Opening Featuring Karan Powers, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Join us in the Tasting Room meet the artist, enjoy a glass of wine while you enjoy her work.
Beginning Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins - Peacock Feather, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $70. Supplies are included. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Be Tricky, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Electrified Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
sun | Feb. 3
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Some Like It Hot’, 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
mon | Feb. 4
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
WWE Live, 7:30 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima.
Theater
Auditions: ‘The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged)’, 3-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Auditions will consist of improvisation exercises and games. No prepared monologues or scenes needed. Call 509-542-5544.
tue | Feb. 5
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Feb. 6
Music
Tropa Magica w/Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $12 at the door. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Columbia Basin Native Plant Society Presentation, 7-8:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College SWL building-room 117, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Learn more about the natural areas in the Columbia Basin area including ongoing research and restoration projects at these sites.
thu | Feb. 7
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
I Heart Downtown Kennewick Cookie Walk, 5-8 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Charge for cookie(s) only; 1 for $2 or 3 for $5. A family and friends fun evening of sweets to eat plus art, music, and retail therapy. All ages welcome. Call 509-627-9433.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
fri | Feb. 8
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cody Beebe & The Crooks w/Chase Craig Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Frank & Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.
Sports
Kootenay Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 7-9 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
sat | Feb. 9
Art
Paint Your Pet Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $100. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Paula Poundstone, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $45 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Dance
Valentine Dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $10. Live swing & ballroom music with the Three Rivers Saxtette. A fundraiser for the food bank. Call 509-947-9312.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. Doors open at 2 pm for jamming. Show starts at 6 pm promptly. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Reggae. Call 509-946-9328.
Les Stress and the Testers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Big Band. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Victoria Royals at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
‘Newsies’, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
‘The Outsiders’, 2-4 p.m., Pasco High Gregson Auditorium, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door.
sun | Feb. 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘MacBeth’, 2-4:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Prep High School, 9612 Saint Thomas Dr., Pasco. Tickets: $14 adult; $9 students/seniors. Call 509-546-2465.
